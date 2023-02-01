Bad Boys 4: Everything we know – cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Bad Boys 4, the fourth outing for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, from its cast, potential plot details, and more.

Bad boys, bad boys whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? That’s right, Smith and Lawrence are officially returning as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for Bad Boys 4.

The franchise began with 1995’s Bad Boys, directed by Michael Bay. Grossing more than $140 million off a $19 million budget, it led to a sequel eight years later. Panned by critics, it was still a resounding financial success, but it took another 17 years for the third movie, Bad Boys For Life.

Article continues after ad

Well, this sh*t just got real – development on Bad Boys 4 is officially in motion, so here’s what we know so far.

Bad Boys 4 doesn’t currently have a release date – but we’ll update this space upon any announcement.

The sequel was confirmed by Smith and Lawrence on January 31, with Smith sharing a video to Instagram with his co-star.

“Yo, I’ve got an announcement. Y’all better stop scrolling,” he says, as he plays the opening bars of ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ from the Bad Boys II soundtrack. “I wish I was you, not knowing what I’m about to show me.”

Article continues after ad

He soon arrives at Lawrence’s door, where they both declare that the fourth movie is in development. “It’s about that time!” Lawrence yells.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will return to direct, with Chris Bremner writing the script. Jerry Bruckheimer will also serve as a producer.

What is Bad Boys 4 called?

Bad Boys 4 doesn’t have an official title right now, but we’ll be sure to share it when it’s announced.

The third movie was titled Bad Boys For Life, which – by the actors’ own admission – would have worked nicely as the fourth film’s name. “We shouldn’t have called it that though,” Smith joked in his video.

Article continues after ad

Bad Boys 4 cast: Who’s in it?

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Bennett in Bad Boys 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In an interview with Ebony magazine last year, Lawrence said: “We got one more at least.

“[The first Bad Boys] was big. For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge].”

Unfortunately, no other cast members have been confirmed at the time of writing – but there are a few reasonable guesses we can make.

Firstly, Joe Pantoliano will not return as Captain Conrad Howard, as he was murdered in the third film.

Article continues after ad

Secondly, it’s likely Paola Núñez will reprise her role as Rita Secada, the former head of AMMO who was promoted to Captain at the end of the previous installment. This leaves the door open for Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton to return as well.

If we were betting, we’d say it’s basically guaranteed we’ll see Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas, Mike’s son whom he shared with Isabel (Kate del Castillo), who was killed in Bad Boys For Life.

Bad Boys 4 plot: What is it about?

The plot of Bad Boys 4 hasn’t been confirmed, but it’ll likely follow Mike and Marcus on a new case with AMMO, while Mike works on his relationship with Armando.

Article continues after ad

At the end of Bad Boys For Life, Rita became Miami PD’s captain while Mike and Marcus were put in charge of the AMMO team. In a post-credits scene, Mike also visited Armando in prison and offered him a chance at redemption, presumably by working for AMMO, which he accepted.

Is there a Bad Boys 4 trailer?

No there’s no Bad Boys 4 trailer right now – but you can check out the trailer for the third movie below:

That’s all we know about Bad Boys 4. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie hubs below:

John Wick Chapter 4 | Creed III | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | Saw 10 | Indiana Jones 5 | Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Extraction 2 | The Conjuring 4 | Lethal Weapon 5 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse