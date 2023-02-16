I Am Legend 2: Cast, plot & everything we know

After almost 15 years since the original film released, it has been confirmed that an I Am Legend sequel is in the works, so here’s everything we know about the I Am Legend 2 ahead of its release.

While the zombie genre may be all the rage now, a handful of movies made in the early and late 2000s paved the way for what has now become one of the biggest action and horror genres and stories of all time.

One such zombie film that is still loved by many is the 2007 film I Am Legend. Loosely based on the 1954 Richard Matherson novel of the same name, I Am Legend tells the story of a lone survivor Robert Neville, played by Will Smith, as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world overrun with zombie-like creatures.

Robert Neville is a scientist and, using his research and ability, works tirelessly to find a cure for the man-made virus while fighting off the creatures that roam the streets and buildings, hiding in the darkness and ready to strike at every turn.

Now almost exactly 15 years later, it has been revealed that a sequel to the film is in the works. Without further ado, here is everything we know about I Am Legend 2.

At the time of writing, I Am Legend 2 is yet to be given a confirmed release date. Given that the announcement of the sequel was only made in 2022, it is likely that fans will have to wait at least a year before they are able to dive back into the I Am Legend world.

I Am Legend 2 plot: What will the sequel be about?

For those yet to see the original film, we will be diving into plot spoilers for this section so proceed with caution.

At the end of I Am Legend, Will Smith’s character is able to successfully make a cure for the virus. However, in doing so he does pay the ultimate price and dies during some of the final moments of the movie.

Therefore, Will Smith’s inclusion in the sequel, while confirmed, has many fans scratching their heads. Especially given that writer and producer Akiva Goldsman recently spoke to Deadline about the new project and revealed that the sequel will take place decades after the first one.

“This will start a few decades later than the first,” Goldsman began. “I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens?”

The writer and producer then revealed that the sequel will once again take place in New York and deal with the aftermath of the virus and how such a big city moves on from this disaster.

“That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the empire state building, but the possibilities are endless. We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.”

I Am Legend 2 casting details: New and returning characters in the sequel

Given that the film was recently announced, news on the cast is still relatively dry. However, we do know that Will Smith is back for the sequel and he will be joined by Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan.

So far, these are the only two actors confirmed for the sequel. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more casting details and updates are announced.

