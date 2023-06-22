Where was Kong Skull Island filmed? All filming locations

With Skull Island dropping on Netflix, MonsterVerse fans have been rewatching its live-action cousin, Kong: Skull Island – with the renewed interest in the 2017 movie, here’s a breakdown of its filming locations.

The MonsterVerse has expanded once more with the arrival of Skull Island, a Netflix animated series centering on a group of explorers who are shipwrecked in the South Pacific. As they enter the eponymous island, they encounter a “menagerie of fearsome creatures,” including the ruler of the land, Kong.

Of course, there have been plenty of projects in the shared universe, which started in 2014 with the movie Godzilla. This was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017, a film that has sparked renewed interest thanks to its connection to the anime show, as well as its all-star cast, which features the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and Tom Hiddleston.

What’s more, the movie is simply beautiful to look at, with much of it set in the luscious landscapes of the mysterious island that is home to the infamous giant ape named Kong. If you want to experience these settings yourself or you’re just curious, here’s where Kong: Skull Island was filmed.

Kong Skull Island setting and filming locations

As said, much of director Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island is set on the fictional island that inhabits numerous monsters, including the titular ape. It first appeared in the 1933 movie King Kong and has continued to be a central setting within the MonsterVerse.

Although its location has changed over the years, it generally exists within the same part of the world, somewhere in either the South Pacific or the Indian Ocean. As for Kong: Skull Island, the scenery was filmed in various locations – so, here’s a breakdown of where the movie was shot.

Oahu, Hawaii

Seth Cottle/Unsplash

This tropical paradise, famous for its lush landscapes and vibrant beaches, served as the backdrop for several scenes in Kong: Skull Island. Some notable locations include Kualoa Ranch and Dillingham Ranch, both of which stood in for the eponymous Skull Island.

The ranches are frequently used for filming and are open to the public for tours if you fancy visiting them yourself. Find out about the Kualoa Ranch here and the Dillingham Ranch here.

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Ammie Ngo/Unsplash

Recognized for its hundreds of limestone karsts jutting from emerald waters, Ha Long Bay was used to depict Skull Island’s mystical environment. The surreal and picturesque scenery is seen during a number of aerial shots in the movie.

Visitors can explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site through boat tours or overnight cruises, which you can find out more about and book tickets for here.

Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, Vietnam

Creative Commons

Known for its ancient karst mountains and extensive cave systems, this national park is another Vietnamese location where Kong: Skull Island was filmed. Its unique topography is evident during scenes showcasing the journey of the exploration team on Skull Island.

Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park is open to tourists with a variety of experiences available that explore its natural wonders, including the world’s largest cave, Son Doong. You can find out more and book tours via its official website here.

Trang An Landscape Complex, Vietnam

Yana Marudova/Unsplash

Located in the Ninh Binh province, this site was used for scenes depicting the dense jungle environments and waterways of Skull Island. With its mix of limestone peaks, forests, and river systems, it made for another ideal filming location.

Trang An Landscape Complex is a popular tourist destination, where visitors can enjoy guided boat tours around its incredible scenery. You can book trips and experiences on TripAdvisor here.

Gold Coast, Australia

City of Gold Coast/Unsplash

A large portion of Kong: Skull Island was also filmed on Australia’s Gold Coast, known for its sunny beaches and sand dunes. Specifically, several scenes were shot on Tamborine Mountain and South Stradbroke Island.

Both areas offer hiking trails and activities where visitors can enjoy the natural beauty seen in the film. You can find out more about visiting Tamborine Mountain here and South Stradbroke Island here.

Skull Island is streaming on Netflix now, while Kong: Skull Island is available to buy or rent on various on-demand platforms including Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here.

To find out more about the next MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, head here, and you can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

