Godzilla vs Kong 2: Release date, cast, plot & more

A new movie in the Monsterverse is coming, and now we know the Godzilla vs Kong sequel’s title, as well as details of plot, cast, and release date.

We’ve nearly had 10 years of the Monsterverse. This shared universe kicked off with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla in 2014. Which was followed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island in 2017, Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, and Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021.

Between them those four films have grossed nearly $2 billion at the global box office, so it’s no surprise that a fifth film is currently in production, with principal photography taking place in Queensland, Australia.

Thanks to a new ‘Title Reveal’ teaser, we now know what the movie will be called, as well as when it’s set to hit screens.

Godzilla vs Kong will be released – “only in theaters” – on May 15, 2024.

We also now know the official title. Rather than going with Godzilla vs Kong 2, Warner Bros. has decided to title the film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire cast – Who’s in it?

Returning cast members from the first Godzilla vs Kong are:

Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

New cast members include:

Dan Stevens

Fala Chen

Alex Ferns

Rachel House

Godzilla x Kong plot – What’s it about?

Godzilla vs Kong helmer Adam Wingard directs the sequel, from a script by Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater, and Simon Barrett.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire:

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

We’ll update this article when we have more information on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, including details of any trailer.

