Skull Island: Everything we know about Monsterverse’s upcoming King Kong anime

Netflix has announced a premiere date for its King Kong-branded Skull Island anime; here’s everything we know about the Monsterverse project, so far.

Kong: Skull Island hit theaters in 2017, serving as the second entry in Legendary Pictures’ Monsterverse after 2014’s Godzilla.

The universe has expanded slightly in the years since then, thanks to the releases of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

In 2021, Legendary joined forces with Netflix to unveil yet another entry in the expanding Monsterverse – an animated TV series based on Skull Island.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming anime series.

Yes, Netflix confirmed the Monsterverse’s new chapter will officially hit the streaming platform this summer on Thursday, June 22.

Skull Island teaser trailer revealed

A teaser trailer for the animated series accompanied the premiere date news. The trailer runs just under one minute in length, with Kong himself showing up in the final few moments.

It stands to reason that a deeper look at Skull Island will arrive sometime before the show premieres in June.

Cast details for the Skull Island anime

Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania) is producing the series, which has a star-studded cast attached. According to What’s on Netflix, Nicolas Cantu (TMNT: Mutant Mayhem) stars as the protagonist, Charlie.

The rest of the voice cast includes Good Girls’ Mae Whitman, Betty Gilpin from Glow, Owl House star Fryda Wolff, Poker Face’s Benjamin Bratt, Darren Barnett from Never Have I Ever, and legendary voice actor Phil LeMarr of Justice League and Samurai Jack fame.

What’s the story for the Skull Island anime?

An official synopsis for the series teases a tale wherein well-meaning explorers stumble across the horrors of Skull Island by chance.

“Skull Island takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.”

With the release date right around the corner, Monsterverse fans won’t have to wait long to see what the island has in store for the adventurers.

