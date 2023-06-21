Samuel L. Jackson took aim at “incel dudes” while supporting Brie Larson amid the backlash she’s received from the toxic side of the Marvel fandom.

Since joining the MCU as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, Brie Larson hasn’t always had the easiest ride – incels were left enraged when she called for more equality during her press tour for the 2019 MCU movie, while Rotten Tomatoes had to change its rules due to relentless review-bombing before the film had even dropped.

Article continues after ad

And it looks like the toxic side of the superhero fandom is at it again, with the trailer for Larson’s upcoming flick The Marvels recently becoming the MCU’s most disliked trailer on YouTube.

However, she has millions of supporters worldwide, including none other than Nick Fury himself – Samuel L. Jackson – who will also be appearing in The Marvels after leading in his own series, Secret Invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson slams “incel dudes” while backing Brie Larson

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson responded to the “sexist side of Marvel’s fanbase,” criticizing “these incel dudes” while sharing his support for Larson.

Article continues after ad

For those not in the know, an incel is defined as “a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually.” They typically hold misogynist beliefs and are in favor of violence, with many also leaning towards the far right.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Speaking about the Captain Marvel backlash from the toxic fandom, Jackson told the outlet: “Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for. We had done Kong together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time.”

Article continues after ad

The Nick Fury legend went on to say: “Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.’ Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’

“But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Article continues after ad

The Marvels drops in cinemas on November 10, 2023, while Secret Invasion Episode 1 is available to stream on Disney+ now, with new episodes dropping weekly. You can check out our other coverage below: