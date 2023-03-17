Virgin River Season 5: Everything we know – cast, plot, more

Here’s what we know about Virgin River Season 5, the fifth season of the hit Netflix show, from any release date information to cast, plot, and more.

Virgin River, created by Sue Tenney, first premiered on Netflix in 2019. Based on Robyn Carr’s series of novels, the show follows a nurse who moves to Virgin River, a quiet, small town in North California.

While the show has always received positive reviews, what’s more jaw-dropping is its viewership: in 2022, it amassed 13.6 billion minutes viewed, ranking at number six on Nielsen’s streaming ranking.

So, here’s everything we know about Virgin River Season 5 so far, including any release date information, cast, plot, and more.

Virgin River Season 5 is expected to premiere on Netflix in July 2023.

Season 5 was confirmed in 2021, when Netflix renewed the series for its fourth and fifth seasons. However, last year, it was announced that Patrick Sean Smith would be replacing Sue Tenney as showrunner.

He told TV Line: “Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship.

“I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into Season 5 and beyond.”

Filming kicked off in July 2022, having been delayed for four months. Production wrapped in November, as confirmed by the show’s Instagram page.

While Seasons 1 and 2 dropped in colder seasons of the year, the third and fourth seasons premiered in July 2021 and 2022 respectively – so, it’s sensible to bank on a July 2023 release date for Virgin River Season 5. We’ll confirm the date once it’s been announced.

If you’re tired of waiting and want a taste of the real Virgin River, find out where it’s filmed here.

Virgin River Season 5 cast: Who’s in it?

The Virgin River Season 5 cast includes:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Chase Petriw as Christopher

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Steve Bacic as Vince

Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie

Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon

Lucia Walters as Julia

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Emma Oliver as young Mel

In an interview with Glamour, Martin Henderson said Season 5 is the best one yet. “I didn’t sleep a wink last night. I’ve been an actor for 34 years, and it doesn’t even matter,” he said.

“This is Season 5 of a show that’s clearly working, yet there’s some part of my mind that is filled with doubt that I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do it. But I think I looked appropriately sad at the right moments and appropriately happy at the others. So yeah, I think I’ve still got my job.

“Season 5 is great, by the way. It’s the best season yet. I’m amazing in it.”

Virgin River Season 5 plot: What’s it about?

There is a lot happening in Virgin River, and while there aren’t any official plot details, we’ve had a few teases from the cast on what to expect in Season 5.

Alexandra Breckenridge told New Beauty: “I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done. I never say that either!

“I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”

Netflix

Annette O’Toole also told Hello: “There is a big thing that happens right in the middle of the season that brings the community together in a very big way and it’s a kind of timely topic that’s happening in our country and I’m really glad that they’re going there.”

One thing is certain: there’s no shortage of stories in Virgin River, with 24 books in the series to take inspiration from.

Jinny Howe, head of drama at Netflix, told Deadline: “We’re paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included.

“So I think as long as that continues to be the case – which we’re very hopeful for – you can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River.”

Is there a Virgin River Season 5 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Virgin River Season 5, but we’ll update this space once it’s been released – you can revisit the Season 4 trailer below:

That’s everything we know about Virgin River Season 5 right now. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the show’s cast and its filming locations.

You can also check out our other TV hubs below:

