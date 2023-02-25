Virgin River cast: All characters and actors in the Netflix series

Virgin River is a romantic drama series now in its fourth season, and this is a guide to all the characters in the Netflix show with details of the cast.

Virgin River is based on the bestselling books by Robyn Carr. The official Netflix synopsis for the series reads:

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.

The following is the Virgin River cast, including details of all the major characters and actors.

Contents

Virgin River cast: All characters and actors

Virgin River features cast members with very familiar faces alongside some less recognisable names. This guide tells everything you need to know about the characters and the actors who play them.

Article continues after ad

Melinda “Mel” Monroe: Alexandra Breckenridge

NETFLIX Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River.

Mel Monroe is a nurse practitioner and fully qualified midwife who moved to the isolated northern Californian town of Virgin River after applying for a role on a year-long contract assisting the local doctor. Looking for a change after some personal tragedies, she found a doctor unaware of her recruitment by the town’s mayor, and initially resistant to her appointment.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel and is the lead of the Virgin River cast. Before Virgin River, Breckenridge was best known for roles in This Is Us, The Walking Dead, and American Horror Story. She’s also had roles in True Blood, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Dawson’s Creek.

Article continues after ad

Jack Sheridan: Martin Henderson

Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel with Martin Henderson as Jack.

Jack Sheridan is the owner of a local bar and former US Marine who suffers from PTSD. His kindness and empathy means he’s basically regarded as the community’s therapist, and he’s able to turn his hand to a variety of jobs as the town’s indispensable jack-of-all-trades.

Jack is played by Martin Henderson and is best known for his role in Grey’s Anatomy and his recent turn in Ti West’s breakthrough 2022 horror film, X. The New Zealand-born actor has also had roles in the US remake of The Ring, and New Zealand hospital drama Shortland Street.

Article continues after ad

Vernon “Doc” Mullins: Tim Matheson

NETFLIX TV stalwart Tim Matheson plays Doc in Virgin River.

Doc Mullins is the resident doctor of Virgin River, who up until recently cared for the town’s patients alone. After Mel is hired as a nurse to help him, Doc becomes her reluctant boss.

Vernon “Doc” Mullins is played by prolific actor Tim Matheson who has more than 190 screen acting credits to his name. He has appeared in recent years in hit TV series This Is Us, The Goldbergs, and The Affair and played Dr Brick Breeland in Hart of Dixie. He has also appeared in The West Wing, for which he was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, and many more movies and TV series since he began his career in 1961.

Article continues after ad

Hope McCrea: Annette O’Toole

NETFLIX Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea (right) chats to Doc.

Hope is the self-assured mayor of Virgin River and the estranged wife of Doc. She advertised a nurse’s position at her husband’s practice and appointed Mel, all without Vernon’s knowledge.

Annette O’Toole plays Hope and is best known for her roles as Lana Lang in Superman III and as Martha Kent in the Superman series Smallville. She is also known for her roles in the series Nash Bridges and Eddie Murphy vehicle 48 Hours, and for playing the grown-up Beverly Marsh in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

John “Preacher” Middleton: Colin Lawrence

NETFLIX Preacher smiles.

Preacher works as the chef in Jack’s bar. The two were Marines together and remain close. Preacher is mistrustful of fellow Marine Brady, who Jack wants to help, and is interested romantically in bakery truck owner Paige.

Article continues after ad

Preacher is played by Colin Lawrence and is known for his role in the Battlestar Galactica reboot. He has also appeared in The Killing as well as iZombie, Riverdale and Stargate SG-1, alongside many other TV and film credits.

Dan Brady: Benjamin Hollingsworth

NETFLIX Brady looks the picture of innocence.

A younger veteran who served in the Marines alongside Jack and Preacher, Brady turns up one day at Jack’s bar and Jack pledges to help him, to Preacher’s disdain. Brady is involved in Virgin River’s criminal network but is trying to get out. He is romantically involved with Brie.

Benjamin Hollingsworth starred in hospital drama Code Black and the Soska Sisters’ remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid. He has appeared in numerous TV series including CSI: Miami, Suits, and Cult.

Paige: Lexa Doig

NETFLIX Paige is hiding some secrets.

Paige owns a bakery business based in a truck, called Paige’s Bakeaway. Her refusal to open a bank account rouses the suspicions of Preacher, who stocks her goods in the bar. Paige is in hiding from an abusive husband.

Lexa Doig is best known for the lead role in sci-fi series Andromeda, and for playing the lead in Jason X, the tenth film in the Friday the 13th franchise. She also appeared in the TV series Chucky and played Talia al Ghul in Arrow. Doig has had roles in Smallville, Stargate SG-1 and The 4400.

Brie Sheridan: Zibby Allen

NETFLIX Brie looks pensive.

Brie is Jack’s younger sister, a lawyer who relocated to Virgin River following a leave of absence from work. She made her first appearance in Season 3. She is dating Dan Brady.

Brie is played by Zibby Allen, who had a recurring role in Grey’s Anatomy and who you might recognise from her appearances in Bates Motel, The Exorcist, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Flash.

Joey Barnes: Jenny Cooper

NETFLIX Joey is an attentive but overbearing sister to Mel.

Joey is Mel’s older sister who lives in Los Angeles. The two remain close following Mel’s personal tragedies although Joey can be a little overbearing.

Jenny Cooper who plays Mel appeared in 24 as Homeland Security official, Valerie Harris. She first became known for her role in Canadian TV series Jake and the Kid and has guest starred in shows including Grey’s Anatomy, The Outer Limits and CSI: Miami.

Charmaine Roberts: Lauren Hammersley

NETFLIX Charmaine is a love rival to Mel over Jack’s affections.

Charmaine is romantically entangled with Jack, who sees her as a long-term friend with benefits. Her feelings towards Jack, however, are somewhat stronger and she refers to him as her boyfriend. However, Jack’s head is turned when Mel arrives in Virgin River, although he doesn’t know at this point that Charmaine is pregnant with his unborn twins.

You might know Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine, from her role in Orphan Black as a functioning alcoholic lawyer. She’s also known for playing teacher Lisa Mason in sitcom Mr D.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mike Valenzuela: Marco Grazzini

NETFLIX Marine turned detective, Mike.

Mike is another ex-Marine friend of Jack’s who first appeared in Season 2. He is a police detective.

You might recognise Marco Grazzini who plays Mike from his roles in Kim’s Convenience, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Heroes Reborn, and The Flash.

Dr Cameron Hayek: Mark Ghanimé

NETFLIX Hold up, there’s a new doctor in town!

Cameron is the new doctor at Doc’s surgery, introduced in Season 4.

Mark Ghanimé is best known for his roles in Syfy series Helix and The CW series Reign.

Denny Cutler: Kai Bradbury

NETFLIX Kai Bradbury as Doc’s grandson, Denny.

Denny is Doc’s grandson, who made his first appearance in Season 3.

Kai Bradbury’s first screen acting role was in The Man in the High Castle and he has since appeared in episodes of Altered Carbon, Supernatural, and The Boys.

Ricky: Grayson Gurnsey

NETFLIX Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky.

Ricky is the busboy at Jack’s bar and wants to be a Marine. He begins a secret relationship with Connie’s niece, Lizzie, after she comes to Virgin River.

Ricky is played by Grayson Gurney who starred in teen comedy series Game On.

Lizzie: Sarah Dugdale

NETFLIX Lizzie finds small town life tougher than she imagines.

Lizzie is a teen troublemaker sent to live with her aunt Connie in Virgin River. She begins a secret relationship with Ricky.

Lizzie is played by Sarah Dugdale who is known for playing Claire on Mystery 101. She has also made guest appearances on shows including Supernatural, RL Stine’s The Haunting Hour, The Secret Circle, Arrow, Rush, and Aftermath.

Connie: Nicola Cavendish

NETFLIX Nicola Cavendish as Connie in Virgin River.

Lizzie’s aunt, Connie is also Hope’s friend. She runs Virgin River’s general store and is a member of the local knitting circle.

Like co-star Annette O’Toole, Nicola Cavendish also appeared in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s It. She has also featured in episodes of The X-Files, The L Word, and the Highlander TV series. She had a role in 1997’s Air Bud and gave award-winning performances in The Grocer’s Wife and The Sleep Room.

Muriel: Teryl Rothery

NETFLIX You’re terrible, Muriel.

Muriel is Hope’s rival, and shares a romantic history with Doc. She is an actress and member of Virgin River’s knitting circle.

Teryl Rothery plays Muriel. Rothery is best known for playing Janet Fraiser in Stargate SG-1 but you might also recognise her from her role as Jean Loring in Arrow and Celia Hudson in Nancy Drew. She also had a role in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor as well as Wayward Pines and Supernatural.

Lilly Anderson: Lynda Boyd

NETFLIX Lilly was dropped immediately into the centre of the drama in Season 1 of Virgin River.

Lilly is a friend of Hope and Connie and is involved early on in the series in an abandoned baby plot.

Like co-star Teryl Rothery, Lynda Boyd also had roles in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor and Arrow. Her varied career has also seen her in roles in The Outer Limits, The L Word, and Tin Star.

Tara Anderson: Stacey Farber

NETFLIX Tara speaking to Doc in Virgin River.

Tara is Lilly’s daughter.

Stacey Farber began her career playing Ellie Nash in Degrassi: The Next Generation for which she was nominated for a Gemini Award. She had a recurring role as Leslie Larr in Superman & Lois.

Mark Monroe: Daniel Gillies

NETFLIX Mel’s husband, Mark.

Mark is Mel’s deceased husband, who we see in the series in flashback.

Daniel Gillies who plays Mark in Virgin River is known for playing Elijah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries. He has also appeared in Bride and Prejudice and Spider-Man 2, as John Jameson.

Calvin: David Cubitt

NETFLIX Local bad boy of Virgin River, Calvin (right), seen here with Brady (center).

Calvin is the menacing leader of an illegal pot farm in Virgin River. He blackmails Brady in order to manipulate him.

Calvin is played by David Cubitt whose first screen role was in the 1980s series 21 Jump Street, starring Johnny Depp. He went on to roles in various movies including K2 and Alive in the early 1990s, as well as TV series including The X-Files, The Outer Limits, Arrow, and perhaps most notably, Medium.

Virgin River Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Find out more about Season 5 here.