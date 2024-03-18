Filled with romance and drama, Virgin River is one of Netflix’s best-loved shows. But has it been cancelled, or will it be soon? Here’s all the information.

There’s always something monumental happening in Virgin River, whether it’s with Mel and Jack, Muriel and Cameron, or Preacher and Paige.

The latest episodes of Netflix’s best binge-worthy show — Season 5 Part 2 — left fans with plenty to think about after Mel received concerning news from a so-far distant family member.

With 5 seasons of the show already and little concrete information about what will happen next, is Virgin River cancelled?

Is Virgin River cancelled?

No, Virgin River has not been cancelled. Virgin River Season 6 is expected to be released in 2025.

The sixth season of the show was announced by Netflix before the second half of Season 5 even aired. It was originally expected in 2024, but after the streaming platform made major announcements for its annual slate, the Virgin River season 6 release date shifted to 2025.

Even without an official release date, there’s been plenty of speculation on what might happen next. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith suggested that Season 6 of Virgin River could include Mel and Jack’s journey towards becoming parents, drama in Muriel and Cameron’s budding relationship, and a time jump to the future. Although this will reportedly depend on fan reaction.

While some fans are happy for the Virgin River drama to continue at its infamous pace, others think it’s detrimental.

“I think this show had a lot of potential but the slow down on everything makes it exhausting to watch, I mean how many more seasons will Charmine be pregnant? Instead of focusing on important stuff, they give too much screen time with things that don’t really matter THAT much,” one fan posted on Reddit.

Another agreed, “So different from books. Sticking with it but I just don’t get why they have a perfectly good story and change it so much.” A third weighed in, “Ideally, they could have made several seasons, with each focusing on one of the books. I think it would have gone over better.”

