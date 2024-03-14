Fans of hit Netflix show Virgin River might have a long wait for Season 6, but something else is on the horizon for 2024.

It doesn’t matter that Virgin River hasn’t been on our screens since late 2023 – the show is still all that fans want to talk about.

Alongside surprise revelations about its cast, potential plans for Season 6 have been the hotly contested topic, with showrunners dropping hints about what might be to come.

However, now that Virgin River Season 6 has effectively been ruled out of a 2024 release, there’s a lull in mood and content… until now.

Virgin River Season 6 won’t be in 2024, but there’s something else

Virgin River Season 6 might not be slated for 2024, but a game version of the show will be hitting Netflix at some point this year.

Netflix

The news was first reported back in February, with the streaming platform’s gaming section boasting new games for existing titles including Squid Game, Rebel Moon, and the all-important Virgin River.

In the case of our favorite fictional town, the game will fall under the “Netflix Stories” umbrella. According to the platform, this strand of games “puts you at the center of your favorite shows and movies. Step into the world of your favorite show and interact with the characters as you immerse yourself in our interactive story games. Choose your story and dive in.”

Currently, the Netflix stories strand has focused on titles including Love is Blind and Money Heist, arguably making Virgin River its biggest title yet.

Full details on what will happen in the game are currently unconfirmed, but fans can bet their bottom dollar that they’ll be able to become a resident themselves, meeting the likes of Mel, Jack, and Brady along the way.

“OMG how exciting,” one fan posted on Reddit in response to the news, though others are slightly more confused with how gameplay will work.

“I don’t know if it is like The Sims. I’m playing the Love is Blind one and there’s lots of choices so I’m excited to see if we can see different stories in Virgin River with our choices,” a second fan weighed in.

Keep up to date on Virgin River Season 6 here and find even more TV shows to stream this month here.