Virgin River fans slam “haters” spreading fake news about Season 6

Virgin River fans have a long wait ahead for Season 6, with “haters” now being criticized for spreading fake news about the show’s future.

It’s not been great news so far for fans of Virgin River, with Season 6 likely being delayed to 2025. However, the lack of clarity around the next release date has prompted the spread of fake news, with fans quick to call out the “haters.”

Plenty of the speculation has to do with the alleged cancellation of the show — but don’t worry, it definitely hasn’t been.

“I’ve seen so many people trying to say Virgin River was canceled and season 5 was the last season. Where y’all getting your info because that’s not true at all,” one fan complained on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

A second replied: “Ignore the haters!” with a third agreeing: “Lol fake news loves the clout. You’re perpetuating exactly what they want.”

Article continues after ad

It’s not too surprising that fans are getting itchy feet. As of writing, Virgin River Season 6 has no confirmed release date, with only the Netflix 2024 slate reveal indicating that it’s likely to be the best part of a year before Mel hears what Everett has to say.

“Alex [Breckenridge] was recently in a Kim Moffat is a fan podcast and said that Netflix is actually very happy with Virgin River because even though they do very little promo for it, it keeps getting a lot of views so as far as they’re concerned it could have many more seasons,” a fourth fan concluded.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the hype of the greenlit spinoff and “Virgin River meets Yellowstone” Netflix show Ransom Canyon, alongside the streaming platform’s story-led game. Season 6 has also officially begun filming.

Keep up to date on Virgin River Season 6 and find even more TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.