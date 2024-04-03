Virgin River Season 6 is filming — but something’s off

Virgin River Season 6 has officially been filming for a month, but some fans are concerned that something might be off behind the scenes.

Since Season 5 Part 2 exploded onto TV screens with a dramatic cliffhanger, Virgin River fans have been in for a long wait. With no confirmed release date as of writing, Netflix’s 2024 slate has most recently hinted that new episodes will be dropping in 2025.

There is some good news, though. Filming for Virgin River Season 6 began back in February, with updates coming directly from lead cast members Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) and Martin Henderson (Jack). However, things have been pretty quiet since — and that’s concerning fans.

“Season 6 has been filming for over a month now, And all we have is a day one photo?!? The cast and even the show’s Instagram are usually showing SOMETHING?!? I wonder why this season is all a hush?” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second fan agreed: “It’s been dead quiet. Apart from the official photo on day one of shooting, we’ve seen nothing, except a couple of shots from a lucky fan with Alex when they were filming near him. The writers have posted a few things (mainly themselves on set).

“Hopefully there will be more coming soon. I don’t understand why the official account is so inactive. It can’t be that hard to post a few photos or videos without revealing anything??”

In previous years, lead cast members have been known for frequently interacting with fans, from attending fan panels to hosting live-streamed events online.

A third fan mused that other actors have indeed been revealing small details. “Tim Matheson (Doc) just posted on his IG tim_matheson_official a tour of the clinic and it shows Muriel’s new desk. He says to stay tuned in the coming weeks for sneak peeks.”

They continued: “In other news, it’s been announced that Martin Henderson (Jack) will be making his directorial debut this season. It’s unclear at this time if it’s a full block (two episodes), a single episode or co-directing a block with Martin Wood. Tim Matheson has previously directed episodes and has said it’s unlikely he will do it again because of the amount of hard work that is involved.”

Given that there are extensive creative changes behind the scenes, it could be assumed that Virgin River Season 6 is currently keeping a tighter grasp on developments than in recent years.

Keep up to date on Virgin River Season 6 and find even more TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.