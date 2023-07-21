They Cloned Tyrone 2: Everything we know so far

With the release of Netflix’s sci-fi satire film They Cloned Tyrone, fans are wondering: is a sequel is in the works?

Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone is Netflix‘s latest hilarious satire film.

The movie follows a trio of a drug dealer, sex worker, and pimp — Boyega, Parris, and Foxx respectively — as they fight to save their neighborhood from an evil government conspiracy.

As the movie has seen a lot of success during its premiere day, fans have wondered if a sequel is on the horizon. Here’s everything we know. Warning: slight spoilers below.

Will They Cloned Tyrone get a sequel?

At this time, there’s no confirmation that They Cloned Tyrone will get a sequel.

Writer-director Juel Taylor has expressed no desire to work on a sequel, so a sequel happening in the future is pretty unlikely. Thankfully, the movie works as a standalone film, so audiences won’t be left unsatisfied as the credits roll.

However, the movie did end in a way that opens up the possibilities for a potential sequel as Fontaine (Boyega), Yo-Yo (Parris), and Slick Charles (Foxx) learned that the evil government agency that was experimenting on the Black residents of the Glen had other locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

So, a sequel could follow the trio as they free the other residents being experimented on — they also stated that they were heading to Memphis, so the second film could start with them living their new lives while trying to track down the agency.

Whether They Cloned Tyrone gets a sequel or not, the film is a fantastic viewing experience that will keep audiences engaged from start to finish.

They Cloned Tyrone is now streaming on Netflix. Check out more of our coverage of the movie below:

