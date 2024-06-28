Warrior Nun movie: Everything we know

Halo-bearers have been on a rollercoaster following the Netflix series’ cancellation. And in 2023, three Warrior Nun movies were announced in Season 3’s place.

It’s hard to believe Warrior Nun will return after a successful viral fan campaign was mounted when the show was canceled in 2022, but 2023 announcements put demon-fighting back on the table.

Due to some worrying behind-the-scenes changes – namely, showrunner Simon Barry having no further involvement – Ava and the OCS’ fate is still uncertain. How will the story continue in three planned new movies, will the original Warrior Nun cast return, will it happen at all?

After fans fought to save the series’ high-quality LGBTQ+ representation and exciting premise, nervous viewers pray this reboot is in good faith.

There’s no Warrior Nun movie release date. It hasn’t begun filming or announced a production window.

Dean English, the executive producer of the series, posted an announcement on August 15, 2023, after the countdown clock on warriornunsaved.com reached zero.

English said he plans to produce “a trilogy of feature films.”

Details on what this revival will look like are sparse. However, English stated he sees Warrior Nun as a universe that could expand by following new characters.

English’s production company secured the rights to the franchise, but not the rights to Netflix’s adaptation of the source material.

The lack of movement and Barry being left out points to the trilogy being separate from the world Netflix established.

The streaming service is not involved with English’s production, and no distributor is publicly attached. There is a possibility the project will not move forward.

Could actors from the series be in the Warrior Nun movie cast?

It’s unlikely actors from the Netflix series like Alba Baptista and Kristina Tonteri-Young will be in the Warrior Nun movie. No cast has been announced.

The international talent pool from the fantasy show does not have movie deals that we’re aware of.

Furthermore, despite how vocal they were during the social media campaign, no actors have said they’ve been contacted.

If they go ahead, the films will likely feature new characters.

What could the Warrior Nun movie be about?

No plot has been revealed for The Warrior Nun movie. It would probably be an original story based on the comics.

The source material is a manga-style comic book created by Ben Dunn.

Given rights issues and English’s initial plan to adapt the story for a feature film before he produced Warrior Nun Season 1 with Netflix, it’s assumed the movie will be an original story based on the comic.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no Warrior Nun movie trailer because it’s still in development.

Warrior Nun Season 1 and 2 are still streaming on Netflix and will continue to do so. Get your fix there or bop your head to the series’ best soundtrack song, Bambola, and remember better times.

The Warrior Nun trilogy controversy explained

The Warrior Nun movies have received backlash due to them likely not continuing the series’ story.

Fans vocalized disappointment, feeling their campaign was co-opted. One Reddit user wrote, “Not making it clear to fans of the TV show that it’s NOT a continuation of that, and using that fan base as leverage to grab another deal is disgusting.”

The lack of writers from the Netflix series also sparked a reaction; those creatives had been receptive to the fandom and involved in the attempt to save it.

Some people think the movie announcement purposefully didn’t state they would be separate from the TV show and its world because the films would have lost momentum and hype.

While we wait for concrete news, check out our list of new TV shows, binge-worthy TV shows, or TV shows streaming this month.