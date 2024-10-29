When is Lioness Season 2 Episode 3 out? Full release schedule

Joe, Kaitlyn, and Edward are just some of the CIA faces back for more undercover drama, but when is the next episode of Lioness Season 2 released? Here’s the full lowdown on Episode 3.

Taylor Sheridan is single-handedly responsible for some of the best TV shows of all time, and Lioness Season 2 is already living up to the hype.

The Episode 1 premiere opened with a bombshell, leading to an international drug cartel plot that’s set to tear Team Lioness apart from the inside (check out our review of the series).

But what does this mean for Joe (Zoe Saldana), who’s stuck in the middle of something much better than her? You can find out in the next episode – here’s what you need to know about Lioness Season 2 Episode 3’s release.

When is Lioness Season 2 Episode 3 out?

Episode 3 of Lioness Season 2 drops on November 3, 2024 on Paramount Plus. The episode is titled ‘Along Came a Spider.’

When we last saw the team, Joe was in the thick of it after a new mission sent her out to Iraq. In order to try and take down the Los Tigres cartel – which is allegedly being controlled by Chinese intelligence – the CIA want to get a Lioness on the inside.

Enter Josephina, a US soldier related to cartel leader Alvaro. It’s Joe’s job to make sure she joins the team no matter what, leading to a violent argument between the two at FOB Skyes.

By the end of Episode 2, Josephina has been worn down. She loves her country and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect it, even if that means becoming a Lioness.

However, this spells trouble ahead for Episode 3 – Josephina claims she has never met Alvaro, nor has any knowledge of his business dealings. But will she be able to hack it under Joe’s watchful eye?

What time do new episodes come out?

For US fans, Season 2 episodes are released on Sundays at 3am ET/12am PT. If you’re watching from the UK or internationally, you’ll have to wait until Mondays at 8am BST.

This is arguably the downside of the streaming service. Global platforms like Netflix typically release new TV shows at the same time internationally, but Paramount Plus doesn’t do this for any of their titles.

Sadly, there’s a half-day wait for international fans, so you might want to steer clear of social media.

How many Season 2 episodes are there?

There will be eight episodes in Lioness Season 2. Only the first two aired consecutively, so you’ll have to wait for weekly drops for the rest of the series.

Paramount

Thankfully, fans haven’t been short-changed in Season 2. Season 1 also had eight episodes, matching what we’re getting this time around.

This also means if you need to catch up, it shouldn’t take you too long to figure out what’s what.

However, it’s possibly the shortest Taylor Sheridan series of the bunch. While Yellowstone typically has at least 10 episodes a series, new show Landman is also debuting in double digits. Tulsa King also has nine episodes per series.

Lioness Season 2 release schedule

Lioness Season 2 debuted on October 27, with episodes now airing weekly until December 8.

Paramount

That looks something like this:

Episode 1, ‘Beware the Old Soldier’: October 27, 2024 Joe, Kyle, and the QRF team embark on a timely extraction after a high-ranking government official is kidnapped by a cartel.

Episode 2, ‘I Love My Country’: October 27, 2024 After a new Lioness is identified, Joe and her team travel to Iraq to close the asset.

Episode 3, ‘Along Came a Spider’: November 3, 2024 Kaitlyn works to drum up support for their plan. Meanwhile, Lioness training begins for Captain Josie Carrillo.

Episode 4, ‘Five Hundred Children’: November 10, 2024 Joe and Kyle make contact with a potential new source of intel. A newly expanded team conducts a hit with unanticipated results.

Episode 5, TBA: November 17, 2024 The warehouse discovery rattles the team. Joe is torn between two urgent missions.

Episode 6, TBA: November 24, 2024 Events come to a head at the Carrillo estate faster than expected. Josie makes her move.

Episode 7, TBA: December 1, 2024

Episode 8, TBA: December 8, 2024

How to watch Lioness: Special Ops

In order to catch up with either season of Lioness: Special Ops, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount Plus.

Plans for the ‘Essential’ bundle start from $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year.

The first two episodes of Lioness Season 2 are available to stream now, airing on a weekly basis after.

You can also check out everything on the Costner-Sheridan feud, the best Yellowstone episodes of all time, the timeline of Yellowstone spinoffs, and more TV shows streaming this month.