Is a Haunting Adeline movie coming to Netflix?

A spooky story has made its way to the for you pages of many – but will the Haunting Adeline movie, if it exists, ever be coming to Netflix?

We’ve had no shortage of new movies this year, and plenty have been full of dark horror. You only need to look at the success of movies like Longlegs or the latest true crime documentaries to prove we’re mad for it.

But what happens when a super spooky story crops up out of nowhere… and you want more? Fans have been trying to work out if a movie for Haunting Adeline will be coming out, causing lots of confusion.

Thankfully, we’re on hand to get to the bottom of it. Here’s if you can expect a Haunting Adeline movie, and whether it will be on Netflix.

No Haunting Adeline movie will be on Netflix

Sorry guys – the Haunting Adeline movie doesn’t exist, and certainly isn’t coming to Netflix. Fans have been duped into thinking it’s really happening thanks to a very well-made fan trailer.

While the trailer dropped on YouTube in March 2024, it’s been doing the rounds on TikTok ever since, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

You’ll notice Ana de Armas is the star of our show, despite the last official horror movie she starred in was the 2015 thriller Knock Knock.

That’s because most of the footage featuring her comes from her old films, including Deep Water. It’s unclear whether the creepy-looking clips peppered in between are stock footage, AI, or taken from old scary films.

What is clear, however, is where the story comes from. Haunting Adeline is an e-book by H. D. Carlton, first released in 2021. The tale has exploded over Reddit and Wattpadd in recent months, understandably leading to many fans wanting a live-action adaptation.

The trailer comes courtesy of Sweetie2566, who added: “I really love the fancast that we went for with this one!”

One YouTube comment reads “ABSOLUTELY INSANE??? IDK how you manage to get the PERFECT aesthetics for EVERYTHING and make it so seamless. Once again hitting it out of the park queen.”

“EVERYTHING FITS SO WELL LIKE HOW?! THE QUOTES, SCENES/AESTHETICS…THAT SONG?! Ugh insane work as ever….oh and I totally need to read that book now!!!” another agreed.

What is the story about?

Haunting Adeline follows Adeline, an author who lives alone in the haunted manor she inherited from her grandmother. She soon finds she has she has a stalker (Zade) who watches her sleep, and later assaults her.

That might seem dark enough on its own, but things take an even stranger turn. Our stalker turns out to be a man intent on bringing down a sex trafficking ring but shifts his target to Adeline when his obsession with her develops.

The book is part of a duology known as Cat and Mouse, with Hunting Adeline being the second book in the series. When we meet back up with Adeline, she’s “captured by female traffickers and recovering from her injuries. As soon as Adeline is well, she is mentally and physically tortured by kidnappers.”

Cheerful stuff – but also incredibly worth reading, according to reviews.

“The chemistry between Adeline and Zade is electric, filled with a palpable tension that is both thrilling and unsettling,” one fan wrote. “Carlton deftly explores the darker aspects of their relationship, making readers question the nature of desire and the fine line between love and obsession. This is not just a love story; it’s a descent into the shadows where vulnerability and power clash.”

A second added: “This series is the first dark romance I’ve ever read, and holy sh*t I don’t think I’ll ever find another book series out there that would compare to this one.”

Will Haunting Adeline ever be adapted?

There’s nothing to suggest Haunting Adeline will be adapted any time soon – but who knows… maybe fans will make their own feature film?

Carlton also reposted the original fan trailer on her own TikTok, suggesting she’s also open to adaptations further down the line.

In the meantime, check out new movies streaming this month, as well as the best movies of the year so far.