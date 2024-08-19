Will there be an Alien: Romulus sequel? Fede Alvarez’s plans explained

The Xenomorphs are back, and they’re making a killing at the box office already. So, an Alien: Romulus sequel feels like an inevitability, right?

Acclaimed director Fede Alvarez has made a pretty great Alien movie, and the Romulus ending introduces new monsters and concepts that could easily feed further stories.

Its place in the Alien timeline certainly leaves some space for more, too. With seven movies already in the tank, will we get another entry in the franchise on the back of this latest success?

Here’s what we know about the chances of a sequel, and what Alvarez would want to do next in that universe.

Will a sequel happen?

At the time of writing there are no plans for an Alien: Romulus sequel. But, that could well change if the movie carries on making money in the manner it has so far.

The sci-fi movie took over $108 million in its opening weekend, against a reported $80 million budget. That’s pretty good going, and the film is certainly getting people talking – for better or worse – so the Alien: Romulus box office should continue to thrive in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, and the general popularity of Alien as a franchise, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a sequel get the green light.

Romulus ended in such a way that, if it never got a follow-up, it would still work on its own. But, Rain (Cailee Spaeny) is still alive by the end, so there’s every chance she returns to continue her story in much the same way Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley did, as a survivor of the Xenomorph.

Fede Alvarez wants Alien vs Predator

While it wouldn’t necessarily be a direct sequel to Romulus, Fede Alvarez has publicly stated he wants to direct another Alien movie. The catch is, he wants to work with Prey director, Dan Trachtenberg, to make a new Alien vs Predator flick.

Disney+

Speaking to Deadline, Alvarez said: “It depends on how well this does… it would be something I’d maybe have to co-direct with my buddy Dan [Trachtenberg]. Like a Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez on From Dusk Till Dawn thing. I do one half, he does the other half. If people want to see that.”

Prey came out in 2022 to rave reviews. The monster action movie offered fans a stylish, gnarly prequel to the Predator story, and there’s plenty of talk of Prey 2 being in the works.

Trachtenberg himself told Dexerto that any potential AvP movie would be “far down the road,” but that was before the success of Romulus possibly changed the conversation.

There had been plans for Alien vs Predator 3 way back when, but the critical panning of the second movie in that series, twinned with Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, killed the idea indefinitely.

Let’s see if Alvarez gets his wish. We’d be front and center if he and Trachtenberg did join forces for a new movie, that’s for sure. Until then, check out our Alien: Romulus review, how Ian Holm returned for Romulus, or see what’s going on with Alien: Earth.