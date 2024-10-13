Ready or Not 2 is officially in the works with one major cast member returning

Five years after the original made a splash, Ready or Not 2 has been officially announced, and there’s plenty to celebrate despite one overarching question.

Ready or Not, here it comes. A sequel to the blood-soaked horror movie is now in the works at Searchlight, with Samara Weaving stepping into her bridal gown once again.

Announced on October 12, the sequel will see Weaving return to play Grace, the young woman who found herself trapped in the world’s worst game of hide and seek during her wedding night. The 2019 gorefest was a hit, garnering positive reviews and $57.6 million at the box office against a $6 million budget.

With rumors of a sequel circulating since March 2024, the official update will come as a relief for those who loved the original’s bloody brand of dark comedy.

Radio Silence, the filmmaking collective comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, will also be returning to head up the new movie.

Original writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy will be coming back into the fold, too.

While plot details and the larger cast aren’t confirmed yet, it’s safe to say that Weaving will likely be the only returning cast member, since the other stars – Adam Brody, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell – all met their explosive, sticky end in Ready or Not.

Of course, all this begs the question: what could the sequel possibly be about? Based on fan reactions, it’s clear that most are open to another movie, even if there is no obvious follow-up.

As one X user said: “I have zero idea how a sequel to this movie will work. Regardless, I will be seated.”

“Cautiously optimistic because this truly did not need a sequel,” another wrote.

“Considering the whole family evaporated, how?,” a third added.

Regardless of what the sequel might entail, it’s clear those behind the original have been plotting a second movie for a while now.

Weaving even told ComicBook.com back in September: “I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in…I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.”

For more horror while you wait on Ready or Not 2 news, check out our list of the 2024 horror movies to get excited about.