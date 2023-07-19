They Cloned Tyrone cast: All actors & characters

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s new film They Cloned Tyrone, here’s your guide to all the actors and characters.

Netflix‘s latest film They Cloned Tyrone is a mashup of several genres — it’s a sci-fi thriller, ’70s Blaxploitation comedy, and wiggy gonzo caper all rolled into one.

The movie stars three of the biggest Black actors in Hollywood today and will have audiences second guessing everything they’ve been told from start to finish.

But, before you jump into this wild, imaginative world, here’s your guide to all the actors and characters in the film.

They Cloned Tyrone cast & characters

Before we dive into the characters, the official plot synopsis for They Cloned Tyrone reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

Fontaine: John Boyega

Netflix

John Boyega plays Fontaine, a drug dealer who discovers the government is conducting experiments on people in his neighborhood.

Boyega is known for his role as Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy, but he’s appeared in other well-known films like Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Woman King.

Slick Charles: Jamie Foxx

Netflix

Jamie Foxx plays Slick Charles, a cunning pimp always a few steps ahead of the ops.

Foxx is an incredibly famous musician and actor as he’s sold over 3 million records and can be seen in iconic projects like Ray, Django Unchained, Baby Driver, and The Jamie Foxx Show.

Yo-Yo: Teyonah Parris

Netflix

Teyonah Parris plays Yo-Yo, a sex worker with big dreams.

Parris made her acting debut in 2010 with her role in The Good Wife and went on to co-star in Marvel’s hit show WandaVision as Monica Rambeau, which is a role she’ll reprise in the upcoming film The Marvels.

Scoundrel: Kiefer Sutherland

Fox

Kiefer Sutherland plays a scoundrel who presents a formidable challenge for Fontaine, Slick and Yo-Yo.

Sutherland is an experience actor who has been working since the ’80s and has appeared in works such as A Few Good Men, 24, and Designated Survivor.

They Cloned Tyrone premieres on July 21 through Netflix. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

