They Cloned Tyrone: What is it about?

Netflix is set to release their newest sci-fi movie They Cloned Tyrone soon, but what exactly is it about? Here’s what we know.

They Cloned Tyrone, Netflix‘s newest sci-fi thriller satire, is the platform’s latest eccentric original film set to premiere soon.

The movie stars some of the biggest Black actors today with the trio leading roles going to John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx.

But what is plot of They Cloned Tyrone even about? Here’s everything we know.

They Cloned Tyrone plot: What is it about?

They Cloned Tyrone follows a trio of unlikely allies as they try to save their neighborhood from an evil government entity.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.” Check out the trailer below:

However, thanks to Collider, we now have an extended plot summary that gives audiences a better idea of what to expect from the sci-fi flick. Their summary states: “A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed. He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government-backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population.

Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair, but decides he needs to stand up to these white institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood.”

They Cloned Tyrone drops on Netflix on July 21. In the meantime, you can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

