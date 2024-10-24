Lioness Season 2 review: More lamb than lion

We’re about to binge a landslide of new Taylor Sheridan content this Fall – but if we had to put money on it, Lioness Season 2 will be the show left out of the hype.

Frankly, it’s Taylor Sheridan‘s world and we’re just living in it. Most of us are preoccupied with the imminent (and long-awaited) return of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, particularly after the very public Kevin Costner fallout. But the man has a universe of fiction at his fingertips… and part of that is Lioness Season 2.

Let’s walk you through the basic mission, should you choose to accept watching it. Zoe Saldaña plays Joe, a CIA officer who’s in charge of the secretive Lioness program. Their task? To eliminate certain targets across the world, which almost always results in some near-death-inducing drama. Oh, and report it all to Nicole Kidman (boss Kaitlyn) if they make it out alive.

That sounds rather bombastic on paper, but the reality is much more mundane. Sheridan’s attention is scattered this year, and that’s likely to be to Season 2’s detriment. Instead of building something more dynamic on a first season that received middling reviews, Lioness’ second outing delivers more of the same. Why don’t we just binge Law & Order again and be done with it?

Perfunctory and dutiful, just like its subject

Paramount

The fact Lioness Season 2 dutifully fulfills its brief of delivering stable and well-rounded drama, without any flourishes, is almost something to marvel at. It’s almost as if Sheridan enjoys inhabiting his shows so much that he goes completely method while creating them.

Even where there should be light-hearted relief, there’s an air of seriousness – and results in an overarching flatline that isn’t exactly fodder to get you to tune back in next week. Amazingly, there’s some comedy where there doesn’t mean to be. Picture a baffled-looking Nicole Kidman in a boardroom meeting trying to keep up with international developments, while Morgan Freeman delivers sassy insults in his 0.5 seconds on screen.

In fact, the reason Lioness probably didn’t make a big splash the first time around is because it feels devoid of personality. On the face of it, there’s not much you can complain about. The performances are solid, the storylines work and are padded with enough substance for satisfaction, and Joe’s world is just the right level of untouchable.

But while the cogs effectively run the machine, there’s not much room left for a human level of investment (translation: you’re better off revisiting the Duttons if you want meaty relationships as a side dish).

Taylor Sheridan giveth, Taylor Sheridan taketh away

Paramount

Then there’s Sheridan himself. A master of his own multiverse (much like Ryan Murphy, just way less controversial), he’s clearly a guy who always wants multiple plates spinning. Lioness Season 2, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and new show Landman all debut within weeks of each other one episode at a time. But why?

You could argue this is fortuitous timing on behalf of Paramount, who have conveniently fashioned an unofficial ‘Taylor Sheridan season’ to keep fans happy. But let’s take a cynical approach as it’s oh-so-fun to be a hater – what if they’re actually trying to bury Lioness under the weight of Sheridan’s other creations?

Yellowstone draws the eye because people have been waiting years for it to close out, while Landman holds the curiosity of never being seen before. Lioness is a bit like having that last bit of food you know you shouldn’t because you’re already too full. We’re binging hard on Sheridan content, and something’s gotta give.

Considering how little has changed from a first season that was described as “formulaic,” Season 2 doesn’t have much to show for itself – and it’s certainly not beating allegations of Sheridan condoning military propaganda. So what do you do with a show you don’t want seen? Use the art of distraction.

Lioness Season 2 review score: 3/5

The only way Lioness Season 2 can be described is “solid”. You’re not going to hate watching it or feel cheated out of time spent glued to the TV, but you’re hardly likely to recommend it when your mom inevitably asks for new recommendations.

It’s honestly hard to see why a second season was even renewed, particularly as viewers don’t really need to have seen Season 1 for anything to make sense. We’re unlikely to see a third if this is anything to go by, so enjoy Nicole Kidman in her least offensive wig yet while you can.

Lioness Season 2 drops its two-episode premiere on October 27, with episodes releasing weekly after. You can also check out everything on the Costner-Sheridan feud, the best Yellowstone episodes of all time, the timeline of Yellowstone spinoffs, and more TV shows streaming this month.