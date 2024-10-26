New Netflix Western show in Top 10 is accused of “copying” Yellowstone

Netflix’s new Western series, Territory, is climbing the streaming charts this week, but Yellowstone fans have noticed more than a few similarities.

It’s unsurprising that Territory should be climbing the ranks on the streaming service. With a few weeks still to go until Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 arrives on screens, cowboy fans have been looking for their fill.

Enter: Territory. Set in the unforgiving Australian outback, the show follows the inner politics and battles of a family who own the largest cattle station in the world. Focused on the fight for legacy and inheritance, it’s indeed a spiritual sibling to Taylor Sheridan‘s drama.

Released on October 24, the new TV show is currently at the number four spot on Netflix’s Top 10 shows. This, combined with its 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, proves that Territory is a popular substitute.

But some viewers just can’t shake the similarities, with one Reddit user even asking: “Anyone else watching Australian Yellowstone?”

One comment responded: “I laughed at the ad. I’m sure it’s absolutely terrible, like most Aussie TV (speaking as an Aussie). Major ‘you can copy my homework but don’t make it obvious’ vibes. It’s almost painted over the top of Yellowstone.”

“I thought I was the only one who thought this,” wrote another. “Just started to watch so I have only seen two episodes. Crazy. Sheridan got away with copying from a few westerns as nothing is original. Insane that no one called it out.”

“I started to watch the first episode and didn’t make it to the end. I didn’t like it, felt like the Walmart version of Yellowstone,” added one user.

Even critics are quick to point out the blurred lines between the shows, with TV Guide writing: “Territory borrows so much from Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western megahit that it’s practically an homage. If it took any more, it might constitute copyright infringement.”

Territory is available to stream on Netflix now.