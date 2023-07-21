Netflix’s sci-fi movie They Cloned Tyrone has finally premiered, but should you keep watching for an end credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

At long last, Netflix has finally released their hilarious sci-fi satire adventure They Cloned Tyrone, which dropped on June 21.

Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, the movie follows an unlikely trio — a drug dealer, a sex worker, and a pimp — as they try to uncover a government conspiracy in their neighborhood.

But, if you decide to watch this movie, should you stick around for an end credits scene? Here’s what you need to know. But be warned: there’s MAJOR SPOILERS below for They Cloned Tyrone.

Does They Cloned Tyrone have a post-credits scene?

Yes, They Cloned Tyrone has an end credit that occurs after the end title card, but comes before the movie’s credits.

The end of the movie saw Fontaine (Boyega), Yo-Yo (Parris), and Slick Charles (Foxx) finally uncover the government conspiracy in their neighborhood, The Glen, to the world. It turned out that the scientists working under their homes and businesses were using their hair products, food, and music to control the Black residents, including our leading trio.

But, thankfully, they managed to take down what turned out to be one of many locations and free the many clones of the residents the scientists had locked away, including about a dozen that were modeled after Fontaine.

So the end credit scene showed another clone of Fontaine living his life in Los Angeles as a member of the Crips, a notorious gang in California. He goes through the same motions the Fontaine we followed movie went through: he works out, asks his mom if she wants food, plays the lotto, and gives alcohol to a homeless man.

Netflix

The Fontaine clone and his friends are smoking weed and watching TV when a news report comes on which is covering the freed clones in Fontaine’s town. When the group sees another Fontaine clone wandering around in front a reporter, the clone Fontaine’s friend turns to him and says, “Ain’t that you, Tyrone?”

This is a huge twist as it reveals that the title of the film, They Cloned Tyrone, is about the Fontaine clone in California, also known as Tyrone. Then the movie fades to its credits.

They Cloned Tyrone is now streaming on Netflix.

