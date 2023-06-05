When is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 out?

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 come out? Here’s everything you need to know about how and when to watch the next chapter of the teen romance drama.

Based on Jenny Han’s young adult book series of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty centers on Belly (Lola Tung), a girl who gets caught up in a love triangle while on holiday with her family and their friends.

With two brothers vying for her attention – one of whom she’s been in love with since her childhood – Season 1 of the coming-of-age show saw the characters dealing with love and heartbreak across what was meant to be the perfect summer.

The final episode delivered what the viewers had been waiting for throughout – Belly and Conrad (Christopher Briney) finally kissed. But will their romance continue? Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

When and where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 14, 2023.

The first three episodes will drop on this date, followed by weekly episodes thereafter, finishing up with the finale on August 18, 2023.

The good news is that Amazon Studios has added an extra episode to Season 2, meaning there’ll be eight episodes in total.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 release schedule

The release schedule and episode titles for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 are as follows:

Episode 1 – “Love Lost” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 2 – “Love Scene” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 3 – “Love Sick” (July 14, 2023)

Episode 4 – “Love Game” (July 21, 2023)

Episode 5 – “Love Fool” (July 28, 2023)

Episode 6 – “Love Fest” (August 4, 2023)

Episode 7 – “Love Affair” (August 11, 2023)

Episode 8 – “Love Triangle” (August 18, 2023)

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 about?

Obviously this summer is going to be looking very different for Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and their moms. The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is as follows:

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same.

“When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together – and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 14, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

