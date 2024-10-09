When is Tell Me Lies Episode 8 out? Season 2 release schedule

Tell Me Lies Season 2 is about to come to an end with Episode 8, with tensions set to boil over as Hulu and Disney Plus’ most stressful series reaches its climax.

Based on Carola Lovering’s novel, Tell Me Lies revolves around two people, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White), and their turbulent, toxic relationship.

The binge-worthy show’s first season ended with one hell of a bombshell. We saw Stephen ditch Lucy at a college party with his ex-girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder) – however, in the present, we found out he was engaged to her childhood best friend, Lydia (Natalee Linez).

Article continues after ad

As expected, Tell Me Lies Season 2 has delivered on drama, especially after the penultimate episode. So, with Episode 8 around the corner, here’s when to tune in.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Episode 8, titled ‘Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More’, will premiere on Hulu and Disney Plus on October 6, 2024.

Article continues after ad

There’s no synopsis for the episode… yet, but we’ll keep this space updated whenever it drops.

As for what time it’ll be available to watch, that depends on where you live. To make it simple, we’ve listed a few time zones and exactly when the finale will air:

Article continues after ad

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

In the week-long gap, you should check out what else is streaming on Disney Plus this month.

What happened in Episode 7?

Episode 7 was messy. Bree and Oliver not only had sex in Marianne’s house, but said, “I love you” to each other in the heat of the moment. Pippa and Wrigley fell out (and made up, so that’s okay), Stephen gets up to his usual arseholery, and at the end of the episode, Marianne appeared in class with Bree’s earrings (gasp!).

Article continues after ad

Hulu

As viewers have pointed out, Marianne references Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf, which suggests she knows more than she’s letting on. “I think Marianne has known all along and is playing a game of her own,” one Redditor speculated.

Article continues after ad

“Did Oliver gift Bree’s earrings to Marianne when she found them or is she wearing them in front of Bree as a f**k you?!” another asked, to which one user said: “I have a feeling Marianne knows.”

Article continues after ad

There’s a lot to process before next week’s finale, but Episode 8 could be the most dramatic chapter of the series to date.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 release schedule

Tell Me Lies spoilers flood social media every week, so if you want to make sure you know when to avoid X/Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit, keep this Season 2 schedule bookmarked:

Episode 1: ‘You Got a Reaction, Didn’t You’ – Aired September 4, 2024

Episode 2: ‘I Shall Now Perform a 180 Flip-Flop’ – Aired September 4, 2024

Episode 3: ‘I Can See Right Through Myself’ – Aired September 11, 2024

Episode 4: ‘Just Stable Children’ – Aired September 18, 2024

Episode 5: ‘Evil, Ornery, Scandalous and Evil – Aired September 25, 2024

Episode 6: ‘Do Your Dirty Words Come Out To Play?’ – Aired October 2, 2024

Episode 7: ‘I’m Not Drowning Fast Enough’ – Aired October 9, 2024

Episode 8: ‘Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More’ – Airing October 16, 2024

Where to watch Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies is available to stream exclusively on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Hulu

If you want to watch it but don’t fancy committing your bank account to another direct debit – seriously, how many streaming services does one person need? – both platforms offer free trials. Set one up, binge it, and then cancel it (although I’m betting you forget and end up keeping it).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Tell Me Lies Season 3?

Season 3 hasn’t been announced, but Tell Me Lies creator Meaghan Oppenheimer and the show’s producer want to continue the series after Season 2.

“I had more of Season 2 figured out from the beginning. Season 3 is definitely more uncharted territory,” Oppenheimer told DC Film Girl, adding: “There are a lot of ideas of what could happen.

“I think that certain characters definitely deserve justice that I think needs to happen if there’s a Season 3. I think there’s always more story to tell.”

Article continues after ad

In other words, we’ll just have to wait, hope, and see.

Until then, check out our list of other TV shows streaming this month. If you’re in the mood for something spooky, have a look at our list of every horror movie coming to streaming in October too.