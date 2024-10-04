Blue Box episode schedule explained – when is Episode 2 out?

Blue Box is finally here, so let’s look at the highly-anticipated anime’s episode schedule, where and what time to watch it, and more.

Blue Box is a new romance sports drama centering around Taiki Inomata and Chinatsu Kano. The story begins with Taiki rushing towards the school gym first thing in the morning to see his crush, Chinatsu.

Regardless of how early Taiki gets to the gym, he always sees her playing basketball. While Chinatsu is a rising basketball star, Taiki is an average badminton player with no popularity. Their relationship begins to change when Chinatsu moves into Taiki’s residence after the latter’s family moves abroad.

The first episode ends with Taiki being shocked to wake up and find Chinatsu at his place. However, now they’re living under the same roof, the two continue to train to reach their goals. Taiki sets his goal as high as Chinats in hopes of being a worthy match to match and aspires to participate in the nationals.

When is Blue Box Episode 2 out?

Blue Box Episode 2 will be released on October 10, 2024 at 12:00am PT.

The episodes will be released with subtitles as the streaming platform has yet to announce the dubbed release date. This version is usually released a couple of weeks after the original release date.

You can check out the release time in your time zone.

2pm Central Time

3pm Eastern Time

8am British Time

9am European Time

12:30am Indian Standard Time

3am Philippine Time

5:30pm Australian Time

Blue Box full release schedule

Blue Box is listed for 25 episodes, which will be released in the following schedule:

Episode 1: October 3, 2024

Episode 2: October 10, 2024

Episode 3: October 17, 2024

Episode 4: October 24, 2024

Episode 5: October 31, 2024

Episode 6: November 7, 2024

Episode 7: November 14, 2024

Episode 8: November 21, 2024

Episode 9: November 28, 2024

Episode 10: December 5, 2024

Episode 11: December 12, 2024

Episode 12: December 19, 2024

Episode 13: December 26, 2024

Episode 14: January 2, 2024

Episode 15: January 9, 2024

Episode 16: January 16, 2024

Episode 17: January 23, 2024

Episode 18: January 30, 2024

Episode 19: February 6, 2024

Episode 20: February 13, 2024

Episode 21: February 20, 2024

Episode 22: February 27, 2024

Episode 23: March 6, 2024

Episode 24: March 13, 2024

Episode 25: March 20, 2024

We will update this space if the animation studio takes last-minute breaks in between this schedule.

