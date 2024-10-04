Blue Box episode schedule explained – when is Episode 2 out?Crunchyroll
Blue Box is finally here, so let’s look at the highly-anticipated anime’s episode schedule, where and what time to watch it, and more.
Blue Box is a new romance sports drama centering around Taiki Inomata and Chinatsu Kano. The story begins with Taiki rushing towards the school gym first thing in the morning to see his crush, Chinatsu.
Regardless of how early Taiki gets to the gym, he always sees her playing basketball. While Chinatsu is a rising basketball star, Taiki is an average badminton player with no popularity. Their relationship begins to change when Chinatsu moves into Taiki’s residence after the latter’s family moves abroad.
The first episode ends with Taiki being shocked to wake up and find Chinatsu at his place. However, now they’re living under the same roof, the two continue to train to reach their goals. Taiki sets his goal as high as Chinats in hopes of being a worthy match to match and aspires to participate in the nationals.
When is Blue Box Episode 2 out?
Blue Box Episode 2 will be released on October 10, 2024 at 12:00am PT.
The episodes will be released with subtitles as the streaming platform has yet to announce the dubbed release date. This version is usually released a couple of weeks after the original release date.
You can check out the release time in your time zone.
- 2pm Central Time
- 3pm Eastern Time
- 8am British Time
- 9am European Time
- 12:30am Indian Standard Time
- 3am Philippine Time
- 5:30pm Australian Time
Blue Box full release schedule
Blue Box is listed for 25 episodes, which will be released in the following schedule:
- Episode 1: October 3, 2024
- Episode 2: October 10, 2024
- Episode 3: October 17, 2024
- Episode 4: October 24, 2024
- Episode 5: October 31, 2024
- Episode 6: November 7, 2024
- Episode 7: November 14, 2024
- Episode 8: November 21, 2024
- Episode 9: November 28, 2024
- Episode 10: December 5, 2024
- Episode 11: December 12, 2024
- Episode 12: December 19, 2024
- Episode 13: December 26, 2024
- Episode 14: January 2, 2024
- Episode 15: January 9, 2024
- Episode 16: January 16, 2024
- Episode 17: January 23, 2024
- Episode 18: January 30, 2024
- Episode 19: February 6, 2024
- Episode 20: February 13, 2024
- Episode 21: February 20, 2024
- Episode 22: February 27, 2024
- Episode 23: March 6, 2024
- Episode 24: March 13, 2024
- Episode 25: March 20, 2024
We will update this space if the animation studio takes last-minute breaks in between this schedule.
