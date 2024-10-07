Oshi no Ko Season 3: First teaser and all the other details we know

After a riveting second season, the prospect of Oshi no Ko Season 3 is extremely tantalizing, so here’s everything we know so far.

Oshi no Ko has settled as one of the best anime you can find right now. The esoteric murder mystery, that involves child popstars, reincarnated to boot, has gradually accumulated a strong audience over the last two seasons.

Now we’re heading towards a third, as the manga from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari is wrapping up. Are more episodes coming? What’s the plan from studio Doga Kobo?

We have answers to your questions, though our delivery might not be as graceful as Ruby and Aqua’s.

Is Oshi no Ko Season 3 confirmed?

Oshi no Ko Season 3 was announced in October 2024, right after the finale of Season 2. The reveal came in the form of a short teaser that confirmed renewal and provided some new key art.

HIDIVE

A release window hasn’t been provided yet, but going by previous seasons, there’s a good chance we will see new episodes in 2025. The show premiered in April 2023, then the second season kicked off in July 2024.

We’ll keep this space updated when new information rolls in.

Oshi no Ko Season 3 trailer

The first Oshi no Ko Season 3 teaser came on October 6, 2024, after the finale of Season 2. We get shots of many of the main characters, alongside some snippets of dialogue.

It’s short but sweet, there to deliver good news and get us excited for what’s coming. And it does that rather well!

Oshi no Ko Season 3 cast

We expect the established voice cast to remain intact for Oshi no Ko Season 3, led by Takeo Ōtsuka as Aqua and Yurie Igoma as Ruby. Besides new characters, no changes are expected for the time-being. Here’s the cast list as it currently stands:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Aqua

Kent Itō as Gorou

Yurie Igoma as Ruby

Tomoyo Takayanagi as Sarina

Rie Takahashi as Ai Hoshino

Megumi Han as Kana Arima

Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa

Where can you watch Oshi no Ko Season 3?

Oshi no Ko Season 3 will be streaming on Hidive. Parent company Sentai Filmworks has been the distributor since before the series debuted.

HIDIVE

This is unlikely to change unless something happens to Hidive. The platform is available in the UK and US, and contains many other worthwhile properties, such as Plus-Sized Elf and I Parry Everything.

Is Season 3 the last season?

It’s not likely Oshi no Ko Season 3 is the final season due to the amount of chapters left to adapt. Season 2 covered 40 chapters, and there are currently 72 chapters left to cover, with more on the way.

As things stand, Oshi no Ko will last four seasons, with the last two covering around 40 chapters each in total. But that’s assuming Doga Kobo sticks to the small screen the whole way through.

The excitement around Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle could push other studios to follow suit and go cinematic for the grand finale.

For now, we have at least one more season to look forward to.