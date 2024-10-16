Will there be a Tell Me Lies Season 3? Creator teases “time jump”

And breathe. After that stressful finale, you probably need a break… but at the back of your mind, you’ll be wondering if there’s a Tell Me Lies Season 3 release date.

Hulu and Disney Plus’ binge-worthy show upped the ante in Season 2. Based on Carola Lovering’s novel, Tell Me Lies revolves around two people, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White), and their turbulent, toxic relationship.

However, the second season’s sprawling drama was relentless; we finally found out what happened to Drew (RIP), Marianne and Oliver’s messy open relationship with Bree finally came to the fore, and in the closing seconds of the finale, Bree found out that Lucy slept with Evan.

Like me, you’ll already be screaming, “What happens next?” Well, there won’t be an Episode 9, and we have good(ish) news about Tell Me Lies Season 3.

Is Tell Me Lies Season 3 happening?

Tell Me Lies Season 3 hasn’t been officially green-lit by Hulu, but the show’s creator wants to continue the story, so it could get renewed.

Hulu

Remember, the first season premiered in September 2022, and it took nearly two years for the second season to enter production and drop on the streaming services.

Like everything else on streaming, it’ll depend on Tell Me Lies’ performance. It didn’t appear on Nielsen’s Top 10 chart between September 9-15 (admittedly, that’s not a good sign), but Disney Plus’ audience share increased by 5.2% in the latest Gauge report.

That’s mostly due to Bluey still dominating ratings, but with Hulu content now available via Disney, Tell Me Lies may have played a small role.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 doesn’t have a release date right now, and there’s a simple reason: we don’t even know if it’s happening!

However, if it does go ahead, it’s hoped the third season will arrive sometime in late 2025, rather than repeating the two-year wait between the first seasons.

If Season 3 is given the go-ahead, its shooting schedule will have to fit around the cast’s upcoming projects, so keep this page bookmarked and we’ll update it as soon as we know more information.

Who’ll be in the Season 3 cast?

Grace Van Patten (Lucy) and Jackson White (Stephen) are both expected to return for Tell Me Lies Season 3, with the cast also including:

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Gabriella Pession as Marianne

Thomas Doherty as Leo

Hulu

There are two characters we almost definitely won’t see again: Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) and Oliver (Tom Ellis).

Drew was suspiciously absent from most of Season 2, but he returned in Episode 8… only to overdose and die on his brother’s couch, explaining why Wrigley is so broken in the present day.

As for Oliver, according to the show’s creator Meghan Oppenheimer, he’s a one-and-done character.

Speaking to Variety, she was asked if fans should expect to see Ellis back in Season 3. “I don’t think so. I think Tom was just wanting to do one season,” she said.

“I think that we wrapped up his storyline in a way that really worked for me. I don’t know where else we would go after that with him. I think we could bring Marianne back, maybe. There’s a lot more story to tell with her. But I think we kind of learned that Oliver is so broken and hollow by the end of this season that I’m ready for Bree to be done with him.”

What will happen in Tell Me Lies Season 3?

Firstly, Tell Me Lies Season 3 has to explore the fallout of the Season 2 finale’s final scene: Stephen sends Bree a recording of Evan confessing to cheating on her with Lucy… on their wedding day!

Hulu

Obviously, there’s still plenty of room for Stephen and Lucy’s story in their college years, but Oppenheimer teased a more predominant shift to the present day in future seasons.

“I think there would probably be a time jump,” she revealed, adding: “I did map that out way in advance when I just thought about what the structure of the show was.

“And I thought, we’ll get more and more of the future as time goes on. I think by the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there. But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008.”

In an earlier interview, she admitted Season 3 would venture into “uncharted territory… I think that certain characters definitely deserve justice that I think needs to happen if there’s a Season 3. I think there’s always more story to tell.”

Until we find out more, check out our list of other TV shows streaming this month. If you’re in the mood for something spooky, have a look at our list of every horror movie coming to streaming in October too.