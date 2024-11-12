Arcane Season 2 has already been dethroned by new Netflix series

After its long-awaited debut, Arcane Season 2 quickly raced to first place on the Netflix Top 10 TV show chart – however, it’s already been toppled by the new chapter of Outer Banks Season 4.

You might be surprised by this turnout given the massive anticipation surrounding Arcane Season 2, which is set to wrap up the tale of Piltover and Zaun to make way for new League of Legends stories.

The first chapter of the animated series took six years to complete, while the second took an additional three, with Fortiche and Riot Games working meticulously to ensure it matched the artistry, storytelling, and character development the series is known for.

However, there’s a good reason Arcane Season 2 was first place for such a short period of time: there’s more content to watch with Outer Banks Season 4, meaning more minutes viewed.

Netflix Outer Banks has claimed first place again

Only Part 1 of Arcane Season 2 has dropped so far, releasing on November 9 with three 35-minute episodes. Outer Banks, on the other hand, has released Season 4 in its entirety now, with ten 45-minute episodes to binge-watch in one session.

In short, it’s a numbers game, so don’t be sad that Arcane isn’t getting the love it deserves, because it is. No doubt we’ll continue to see it dominating Netflix in the weeks to come.

You can find the full Netflix US TV chart as it currently stands below:

Outer Banks

Arcane

Investigation Alien

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

The Diplomat

The Lincoln Lawyer

Beauty in Black

Nobody Wants This

This is the Zodiac Speaking

The Great British Baking Show

Another positive is Arcane Season 2’s critical acclaim, with the latest chapter currently holding a respective 100% and 97% rating from critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Dexerto said in our five-star review, “Arcane Season 2 takes all the best elements of the first season and elevates them to new heights. The animation is flawless, the soundtrack electrifying, and the storytelling both complex and accessible.”

Plus, the League of Legends show’s second chapter doesn’t need to remain in first place for a designated period of time, as it’s also the last season.

Outer Banks, meanwhile, has been renewed for Season 5, so no doubt these numbers have helped it get that extra push.

Arcane Season 2 Part 2 drops on Netflix on November 16, while Part 3 arrives on November 23.