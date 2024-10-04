Blue Lock Season 2 episode schedule explained – what time is it out?

Blue Lock Season 2 is almost here, so let’s look at the highly-anticipated anime’s episode schedule, where and what time to watch it, and more.

Blue Lock is one of the most popular Shonen manga, so it makes sense that it’d have a hit sports anime adaptation too. Blue Lock is a strategy initiated by football icon Ego Jinpachi, who aims to create the world’s best striker.

The story revolves around Isagi, with the anime following the player’s antics in the second season after enlisting in the Blue Lock Project under the tutelage of football enigma Ego Jinpachi.

Since the upcoming season is shorter than Season 1, it will adapt Chapters 109-151 – the Blue Lock vs Japan U-20 match. Season 2 will also conclude the Third Selection Arc from the previous season.

When is Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 out?

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 will be released on October 5, 2024 at 9:00am PT.

Crunchyroll

The episodes will be released with subtitles as the streaming platform has yet to announce the dubbed release date. This version is usually released a couple of weeks after the original release date.

You can check out the release time in your time zone.

11am Central Time

12am Eastern Time

5am British Time

6am European Time

9:30am Indian Standard Time

12:00pm Philippine Time

2:30pm Australian Time

Blue Lock Season 2 full release schedule

Blue Lock Season 2 will have 14 episodes, which will be released in the following schedule:

Episode 1: October 5, 2024

Episode 2: October 12, 2024

Episode 3: October 19, 2024

Episode 4: October 26, 2024

Episode 5: November 2, 2024

Episode 6: November 9, 2024

Episode 7: November 16, 2024

Episode 8: November 23, 2024

Episode 9: November 30, 2024

Episode 10: December 7, 2024

Episode 11: December 14, 2024

Episode 12: December 21, 2024

Episode 13: December 28, 2024

Episode 14: January 4, 2024

We will update this space if the animation studio takes last minute breaks in between this schedule.

How to watch Blue Lock Season 2

Blue Lock Season 2 will be available on Crunchyroll starting October 5, 2024.

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The previous Blue Lock season is available to stream or purchase on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. Season 2 could land on all of these streaming services eventually.

