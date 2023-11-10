The Marvels & post-Endgame movies ranked by Rotten Tomato scores

Marvel’s latest franchise installment, The Marvels, has received mixed reviews ahead of its theatrical release. With The Marvels Rotten Tomatoes score already out, it falls in line with low scores of MCU movies released post-Endgame.

Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau team up to take on a new powerful enemy in The Marvels. But they run into trouble when they switch places. The movie has been in the work for some time with fans having mixed expectations based on the trailers.

The Marvels already ran into some trouble when early screening led to leaked spoilers on social media. Not to mention, the movie has received favorable and unfavorable comments from critics. While some praise the movie’s use of Girl Power, others feel the lead villain was forgettable.

Since Avengers: Endgame and the exit of many well-loved actors like Robery Downey Jr., fans have seen a noticeable shift in the direction of the MCU. For better or for worse, a few of the MCU’s silver-screen works haven’t done so well on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (46%)

The lowest-scored MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes since Endgame is the third installment to Ant-Man. Since the battle against Thanos, Scott Lang returns to try and live a normal life – and is doing really well at it. He even published a book. While visiting Hank Pym and Janet, he learns Cassie has been creating a device to contact the Quantum Realm. Janet forbids it until a portal opens forcing all of them to travel there. In the Quantum Realm, they soon learn what Janet was hiding and who Kang is.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, it received a 46% rotten rating with critics saying, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU.”

Eternals (47%)

Only one point higher than Ant-Man 3 is Eternals. Unlike other MCU movies, Eternals served as a partial prequel focusing on 10 superpowered beings that predate the Avengers since 5000 BC. Ajak, Sersi, Ikaris, Kingo, Sprite, Phastos, Makkari, Druig, Gilgamesh, and Thena are tasked with protecting Earth from Deviants. When they are eradicated, their difference in ideals causes them to split apart. In the present day, the Emergence is imminent and the Eternals are called to stop it.

Despite the buzz around the Eternals’s star-studded cast, it only received a 47% score.

The Marvels (61%)

Ranked the third-lowest on the list is the MCU’s The Marvels. Closer to its premiere date, the movie rose in scores and is now 61% score. Carol Danvers has succeeded in reclaiming her identity from the Kree. She returns and focuses on the Supreme Intelligence. But there’s a problem. While looking into a Kree-linked wormhole, her powers become entangled with Kamala and Rambeaus’s. As they use their powers, they switch places. Meanwhile, a new Kree villain appears wanting to restore her world.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, “Funny, refreshingly brief, and elevated by the chemistry of its three leads, The Marvels is easy to enjoy in the moment despite its cluttered story and jumbled tonal shifts.”

Thor: Love and Thunder (63%)

The third installment in Thor’s story took place in Thor: Love and Thunder which took on a character death from the comics and a new villain. Thor is on the road to finding inner peace amid his retirement. But it’s short-lived when Gorr the God Butcher poses a threat to the universe. He enlists the help of Valkyrie, and to his surprise, Jane Foster. She now wields Thor’s hammer.

Rotten Tomatoes has the MCU movie with a 63% rating. Some reviews include, “In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux — but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU.” Another said, “Even though Thor: Love and Thunder’s constant silliness makes it hard to invest in the more serious sides of the story, there’s still plenty here to enjoy.”

Black Widow (79%)

Fans finally got to see Black Widow’s origin story and the return of the character after her death in Endgame. Black Widow’s storyline takes place after the events of the Civil War with Natasha Romanoff on the run. She soon must face her past as a Russian spy and the people she left behind before becoming an Avenger.

Black Widow was certified with a 79% rating. On Rotten Tomatoes, a favorable review said, “Black Widow serves up another savory helping of the blockbuster Marvel formula, with a fun family dynamic adding extra character development in the midst of all the action.”

Another review said, “Black Widow’s deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that’s rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 (82%)

The Guardians are back to protect the galaxy in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. In the 2023 movie, Peter Quill is still dealing with the loss of Gamora and keeping his team together. But the movie also served as a backstory to Rocket as they must protect him from the High Evolutionary. Failure to take on their new foe could mean the end of the Guardians for good.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 received an 82% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and gained favorable reviews for its use of emotional elements. “A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU’s most ragtag family.,” said one review.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (83%)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was highly anticipated as Chadwick Boseman would not return as Black Panther due to his death. The movie included aspects of the actor and his MCU character as a goodbye. Amid the death of T’Challa, the King of Wakanda and the Black Panther, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje try to stop intervening world powers. But they soon find themselves at a standstill when an ancient superhuman poses a threat to Wakanda.

The movie received an 83% rating with reviews having said, “A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home (90%)

In the same year as Endgame, fans saw the continuation of the franchise and the effects of losing Iron Man, Captain America, and a few other characters in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Dealing with the loss of his mentor and father-figure Tony Stark, Peter Parker tries to move on with his life. He goes on a school trip to Europe in the hopes of also admitting his feelings to MJ. His vacation is far from relaxing when a Water Elemental attacks and brings forth a new hero by the name of Mysterio – aka Quentin Beck. With the help of Fury, they band together as heroes. But Beck has a secret motive.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has received one of the highest Rotten Tomato scores for an MCU movie since Endgame. It was certified fresh with a 90% score and 95% from audiences. Critics said, “A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (92%)

Taking second place with the highest score is the 2021 MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie served as an introduction to a new Marvel comic-book hero to set up even further into the MCU. In present day, martial arts master Shang-chi has left his past behind and trying to make a living as a valet. His father and the mysterious Ten Rings organization enter his life and turn everything upside down.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings received a high 92% certified fresh rating. It also received a 98% rating from audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics said, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn’t entirely free of Marvel’s familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home (93%)

With only one point higher, Spider-Man: No Way Home takes first place as the highest-scored MCU movie by Rotten Tomatoes since Endgame. Taking place right after Spider-Man’s identity is revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker deals with the world hating him. They believe he killed Mysterio. Realizing its effect on MJ, Ned, and the people he cares about, he asks Doctor Strange for help. While screwing up a spell, they inadvertently break the multiverse.

With a 93% certified fresh score from Rotten Tomatoes, the 2021 movie also helped set up storylines for future MCU movies. Critics said, “A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise’s scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.”

