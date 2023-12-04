The Marvels is now officially the lowest-grossing MCU film ever

The latest MCU movie to release, The Marvels is officially the lowest-grossing movie of all time for the superhero film franchise, struggling to even make back its budget at the box office after one month in theatres.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has still been producing ample content of late, the number of avid fans dropping into theatres to enjoy each new MCU installment has been declining at a rapid rate.

While Avengers: Endgame broke various box office records during its run and Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its success, the Marvel machine has struggled to keep the momentum going in 2023.

First, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania failed to perform as hoped at the box office. Now however, The Marvels has officially become the lowest-grossing MCU movie in the history of the superhero franchise.

As reported by Variety, The film has only managed to earn $80 million in North America and $197 million globally during its month-long tenure in theatres.

The Marvels fails to perform at the box office

While this is still of course no small sum, it pales in comparison to the billions of dollars other projects have managed to bring in. Particularly when one considers the $220 million dollar budget of the movie as well.

Even the first Captain Marvel movie managed to earn over $1 billion dollars at the box office. In light of this, the MCU train may be on the cusp of a massive shift. After all, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently stated the company is aiming to focus on “quality” over “quantity” when it comes to its content.

Given Marvel falls under the Disney umbrella, fans can expect to see less Marvel content over the next year or so. After all, Deadpool 3 is currently the only Marvel film scheduled to release in 2024. The first time this has ever happened in the history of the MCU.

