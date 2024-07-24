Deadpool & Wolverine Rotten Tomatoes score barely cracks top 20 MCU movies

Deadpool & Wolverine has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes – but its score doesn’t rank among the MCU’s best movies.

There’s been a lot riding on Deadpool & Wolverine, for three reasons above anything. Firstly, it comes after a historically bad year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with The Marvels capping off 2023 with its all-time low box office haul.

Secondly, it marks the long-awaited introduction of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, years after Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox. Thirdly, it sees the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine after parting ways with the character in the brilliant Logan.

Article continues after ad

Has it lived up to the hype? According to its Rotten Tomatoes score, the answer seems to be yes – but the response has been mixed.

Deadpool & Wolverine currently has an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, coming after 141 reviews.

That means it’s officially fresh… however, it’s worth remembering exactly how Rotten Tomatoes works. That doesn’t mean it’s an 8/10 across the board – it means 80% of critics have given it a positive enough review that it can be classified as fresh, while the others were more negative.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For example, IndieWire’s review has been listed as fresh, but it also says “Deadpool makes a very persuasive case that this should be the last superhero movie ever made.”

It’s currently tied with Captain America: The First Avenger in 20th place on the MCU’s Rotten Tomatoes ranking. The top 20 movies are:

Black Panther – 96% Avengers: Endgame – 94% Iron Man – 94% Thor: Ragnarok – 93% Spider-Man: No Way Home – 93% Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% Guardians of the Galaxy – 92% Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 91% The Avengers – 91% Spider-Man: Far From Home – 91% Captain America: Civil War – 90% Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 90% Doctor Strange – 89% Ant-Man and the Wasp – 87% Avengers: Infinity War – 85% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 85% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 84% Ant-Man – 83% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 82% Captain America: The First Avenger / Deadpool & Wolverine – 80%

It got four stars from Dexerto. In our Deadpool & Wolverine review, we called it “a must-see MCU experience; giddy, gruesome, and more emotional than you’d expect. Its issues play second fiddle to the nostalgia and shameless joy you’ll feel in the cinema. In other words, let’s f**king go.”

Article continues after ad

Before it hits cinemas tomorrow, July 25, make sure you read our breakdown of the Marvel movies in order, the X-Men timeline, and our ranking of the best superhero movies ever made.