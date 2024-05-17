X-Men ’97 crushes every MCU show on Rotten Tomatoes except one

The X-Men ’97 finale has a lot of surprises for new and old fans alike, and that attention to detail paid off in spades. The series is Marvel’s most-watched Disney+ show, and now X-Men ’97 has decimated the MCU on Rotten Tomatoes.

X-Men ’97 Episode 10: Tolerance is Extinction, Part 3, saw the team put a stop to the Sentinel-controlling Bastion only to get stranded throughout time. It’s a cameo-heavy affair with plenty of incredible moments for fans after a tense season of character-focused, nostalgia-driven stories.

It all seems to have paid off, with X-Men ’97 soaring to the top of the charts on Rotten Tomatoes. As of this writing, X-Men ’97 Season 1 has an average Tomatometer of 98% and an average audience score of 94%.

Walt Disney Co. The first season of X-Men ’97 has proven to be a hit with fans and critics alike.

In the TV landscape, that makes X-Men ’97 a hell of a heavy hitter, putting it in the same echelon as shows like The Bear and Shogun, which have similar Rotten Tomatoes scores.

And, for the most part, that also makes X-Men ’97 Marvel’s MVP. The show is absolutely crushing Marvel’s original programming, including critically acclaimed mind-bending hits like Loki and WandaVision, or cherished fan-favorite efforts like Daredevil.

There is an interesting caveat to this, though. The Disney animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has managed to just eke out a higher rating than X-Men ’97. That show sits comfortably at a 100% Tomatometer, with a matching average audience score of 94%.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is an all-ages animated series following a 13-year-old genius and her pet Tyrannosaurus. Though it mostly exists in its own bubble, it includes a few MCU cameos, with Cobie Smulders and Laurence Fishburne both appearing as Maria Hill and Bill Foster, respectively.

A few pre-Marvel Studios efforts also managed to outrank X-Men ’97. Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and The Spectacular Spider-Man, both fan-favorites canceled before their time as Marvel pivoted to capitalize on the MCU’s success, have a 100% Tomatometer rating.

X-Men ’97 Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+ now. If you can’t wait for X-Men ’97 Season 2, then you can check out all the X-Men ’97 Easter eggs we could find, the comics that inspired X-Men ”97, or read about the ten best X-Men comics.