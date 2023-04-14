The Marvels is the MCU’s most disliked trailer on YouTube

The Marvels has broken a record no movie wants to have: the new trailer for the female-led superhero flick has become the MCU’s most disliked trailer on YouTube.

Brie Larson is set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, which will see the titular cape-wearer’s powers become entangled with that of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau, otherwise known as Spectrum and Photon.

Article continues after ad

The Marvels has long been anticipated, not least by the fans who can’t wait to see the continuation of Danvers’ story in a female-led team-up. Then there’s the fact that Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta is bringing her filmmaking talents to her first ever Marvel Studios project.

But following the release of The Marvels trailer on April 11, 2023, it appears the toxic trolls have been hard at work.

The Marvels becomes MCU’s most disliked trailer

You can watch The Marvels trailer below:

Article continues after ad

The Captain Marvel sequel has been bombarded by viewers hitting the thumbs down button, so much so that it’s earned more dislikes than it has likes.

At the time of writing, the trailer has received 432,000 thumbs up and 436,000 thumbs down, making it the most disliked MCU teaser on YouTube, according to Game Rant.

As pointed out by the outlet, these figures become all the more shocking when compared with other Marvel movies. Take the next entry in Phase Five – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film’s official trailer currently has 764,000 likes and just 17,000 dislikes. Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder’s trailer earned just 90,000 dislikes, as opposed to 1.6 million likes.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the comments section for The Marvels echoes the toxic review-bombing seen with Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action trailer, which saw trolls writing “I love the part where” before listing a plot point that has nothing to do with the movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The same thing happened with Captain Marvel, so much so that YouTube even adapted its search results for Brie Larson in a bid to curb the down-voting.

It’s tricky to say why The Marvels’ teaser has garnered so much negativity. Though it’s easy to assume the answer is discrimination, that wouldn’t explain why one of the movie’s main stars – Ms. Marvel – was celebrated by the fans when the trailer for her Disney+ show dropped. The official trailer was down-voted just 44,000 times, compared with 838,000 likes.

Article continues after ad

Is the algorithm messed up? Are the trolls feeling particularly hateful this month? Or did people really just not like the look of the film? Unfortunately, we don’t have the answers, but what we do know is The Marvels looks set to be a fun-filled ride, bringing us a superhero team-up the true fans can’t wait to see play out on the big screen.

The Marvels drops in theaters on November 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our other superhero hubs below:

Article continues after ad

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse