Stephen King blasts “fanboy hate” over The Marvels
Stephen King has criticized mean online trolls who’ve been gloating over The Marvels’ low box office earnings over the weekend.
The Marvels — the MCU latest team up entry — just premiered over the weekend to mostly positive reviews as its sitting at a high Rotten Tomatoes score.
However, its reviews don’t reflect in the box office earnings as The Marvels is currently the lowest-performing MCU movie to date.
And a lot of people, particularly harsh online critics, are celebrating the movie’s low earnings, which world-renowned author Stephen King didn’t take too kindly to.
Stephen King shuts down gloating The Marvels haters
Over the weekend, King took to Twitter to lambast critics of The Marvels who seemed to be reveling in the fact the film didn’t do as well as fans hoped.
“I don’t go to MCU movies, don’t care for them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office for THE MARVELS very unpleasant,” King wrote, “Why gloat over failure?”
King went on to write that a lot of hate being thrown towards The Marvels could be boiled down to “adolescent fanboy hate” and that their criticism of the movie is simply “Yuck! GIRLS!”
This isn’t the first time that a woman-led Marvel movie received a ton of hate as 2019’s Captain Marvel was absolutely bombarded by online trolls who went on to slam both the film and Brie Larson herself.
And history is once again repeating itself as Larson is the forefront person of The Marvels, so it seems like a lot of the 2019 hate is coming back around.
Plus, The Marvels’ premiere date wasn’t helped by the SAG-AFTRA strike which hindered the actors’ from promoting the film to the level most MCU films are known to do.
But, despite the unnecessary negative attention, The Marvels is currently the number one movie in the world and sets the record for the best opening weekend by a female Black director as Nia DaCosta helped propel the film to its $110 million opening weekend.
