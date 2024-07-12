Captain America: Brave New World trailer sparks calls for boycott

Captain America: Brave New World’s first trailer has finally arrived, but the inclusion of one controversial Marvel character has got people calling for the fanbase to boycott the movie.

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers passed the shield to Sam Wilson. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he wrestled with the weight of the role, before finally taking on the mantle.

From the Captain America: Brave New World trailer, it seems the new movie follows Anthony Mackie’s hero as he gets to grips with his new role – and that means building a relationship with President “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford).

However, while fans are losing their minds over the last-second glimpse of Ross’ Red Hulk, backlash is already brewing regarding one character: Sabra.

In the Marvel comics, Sabra is an Israeli mutant superhero who works for the Mossad. She’ll appear in Brave New World, played by Shira Haas, and it seems she’ll be more of an ordinary government agent in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Considering the Israel-Hamas conflict that’s been raging since October 2023, and the fact that Sabra has been criticized for reinforcing negative Palestinian and Arab stereotypes in the comics, her brief appearance in the trailer has been met with criticism and calls to boycott the sequel.

“The audacity to put her in the trailer multiple times… y’all better boycott this sh*t,” one user tweeted. “Unless Sabra is different I won’t be seeing this in theaters sadly,” another wrote.

“Seeing nasty ass Sabra in there just p*sses me off. I’m really hoping she’s just there for action scenes or something because otherwise I just won’t watch it in theaters,” a third tweeted.

“F**king hate that they put sabra in this movie because this looks actually good,” a fourth wrote. “Wow this looks great… unfortunately I’m not watching bc f**k Sabra,” a fifth posted.

Captain America: Brave New World hits cinemas on February 14, 2025.