Madame Web is Netflix’s number one movie and it’s getting roasted again

Madame Web is back for round two, with the Spider-Man spinoff movie becoming the number one title on Netflix and facing ridicule all over again.

When Sony and Marvel’s Madame Web was released in theaters back in February, it’s safe to say that it didn’t get the warmest of reactions.

Dubbed as one of the worst movies of 2024 so far, fans who missed out on the Dakota Johnson-led adventure the first time have been keen to see what they missed out on — meaning the movie has shot to the top of Netflix’s top 10 chart.

“This is because no one wanted to pay a movie ticket to watch this in theatres,” one fan commented on Madame Web’s streaming service success.

A second fan weighed in, “Waste of time,” while a third agreed, “They say this movie is horrible. I’m not sure if that’s true. I just wish I could sit through the whole movie to find out. Oh well, I’ll never know.”

“Don’t watch it, its terrible. You’re absolutely welcome,” a third said, while a fourth disagreed, “It’s not as bad as people said it was.”

While the movie has clearly divided opinion, Netflix has also been noticed for how it’s chosen to package Madame Web for the platform.

“Netflix absolutely knew what they were doing with this Madame Web logline,” one fan mused, with the logline reading: “A psychic paramedic battles a supervillain connected to her late mom, who was in the Amazon researching spiders right before she died.”

This relates back to a popular meme on social media involving the line, though it was later revealed that it wasn’t in the movie at all.

Madame Web currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 11%, with our one-star review stating: “Despite fleeting moments of (unintentional) hilarity and the valiant efforts from much of the cast, Madame Web is yet another nail in the coffin of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.”

The current Netflix top 10 chart looks like this:

Madame Web Mother of the Bride Shrek El correo Shrek Forever After The Super Mario Bros. Movie Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa War Dogs Unfrosted The Judge

