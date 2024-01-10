Marvel hasn’t had the best run over the last few years, with new release Madame Web now branded as having the “worst marketing.”

In a world where many movie lovers have outwardly expressed having “Marvel fatigue,” the MCU isn’t in great shape. In the last few months alone, the studio has experienced box office flops, drastic U-turns, and sackings following serious actor controversies.

Heading into 2024, its slate has been stripped back, kicking off with the Valentine’s Day launch of Madame Web, starring the likes of Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

However, before the movie has even arrived in theaters, its PR strategy has been branded as some of the “worst marketing” of all time.

Madame Web costume revealed in “worst marketing” move

Marvel fans have taken to social media to share why the reveal of Madame Web’s full costume – found on an Ocean Spray bottle – is some of the “worst marketing” of all time.

“They hired the worst marketing firm in the world for this movie because why are we getting news from ocean spray bottles,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to a photo of the Marvel-themed bottle being posted online. “I honestly love how sh**ty their marketing strategy is for this movie,” another user weighed in.

Due to release on February 14, Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb, who is a New York City paramedic and starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead.

While the premise of the movie has received mixed reviews, the marketing for Madame Web has come back largely negative, with a recent international poster also being lambasted online.

“This has a legit chance to somehow be worse than Morbius I’m so excited,” one fan commented, while another added “Yeah… Idk how most fan-made posters surpass some of these official ones.”

“Sony needs to save their coins cause all the promotion in the world couldn’t save this movie,” a third fan summed up.

Since Sony and Marvel have joined forces to create movies such as Madame Web, some think that the partnership between the two is also doing more harm than good.

“I remember someone on Blank Check saying that the first Venom felt like it came from a universe where the 2003 Daredevil was the most popular superhero movie and I appreciate how every Sony Marvel movie has stuck to that aesthetic,” one X user mused.

Madame Web lands in theaters on February 14. For more Madame Web and comic book news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.