The Iron Claw: Cast, release date, plot, & more

One of wrestling’s most famous families, the Von Erichs, is coming to life in a sports biographical movie titled The Iron Claw detailing the brothers‘ rise to wrestling fame, and their curse.

The wrestling world has its fair share of family legends from the Rhodes family, the Guerreros, the Harts, the McMahons, and the Anoaʻi family. But one of the wrestling federation’s most heartbreaking stories was the rise and fall of the Von Erichs.

Raised by a devoted wrestling father, Kevin, Kerry, and David Von Erich entered the ring to continue their father’s legacy. Cementing their family move of the Iron Claw, the three brothers became a household name in the 80s. But behind the name was a family curse.

Known as one of the most tragic stories in wrestling history, the brothers faced personal tragedies leading to death. The Iron Claw by Sean Durkin will catalog the Von Erich story – and here’s everything we know about the movie.

The Iron Claw: What’s the movie about?

Led by Fritz Von Erich, The Iron Claw follows the Von Erich brothers as they train to become superstars in the ring, make their father proud, and the turmoils of keeping a legacy alive and their mental and physical health.

The official synopsis for A24 reads, “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports”

Five out of six of Fritz’s sons went on to become wrestlers, with his firstborn having died as a child from electrocution. Thus likely began the Von Erich curse. While rising to fame in the wrestling world, Kevin, Kerry, David, and later Mike were unstoppable in the ring. While being tagged as one of the best families in the business, tragedy struck more than once.

Kevin Von Erich is the only surviving brother with his brother David having died in 1984 from acute enteritis. The family would see even more tragedy as Mike died in 1987 from a fatal dose of tranquilizers and Kerry died by suicide in 1993. Chris Von Erich also died by suicide in 1991. The Iron Claw omitted Chris’s story to keep the movie’s runtime.

The Iron Claw: Who’s in the cast?

Based on the real-life family, The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson in the lead roles. Here’s the full cast list:

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik

Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez

The Iron Claw: When is the release date?

A24’s The Iron Claw will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

For now, there are no details if The Iron Claw will be made available to stream. A few A24 movies have been available for streaming on Paramount+ like Brendan Frasier’s The Whale.

The Iron Claw: Is there a trailer?

Yes, A24 released the first official trailer on October 11, 2023, showcasing Efron, White, and Dickinson in their leading roles as the Von Erich brothers. Watch below:

