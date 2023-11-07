Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White are eager for WWE debut after The Iron Claw premiere

After training for their roles in the upcoming Von Erich film The Iron Claw, Hollywood superstars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are eager to jump in the squared circle for real, teasing a possible WWE appearance down the line.

The not-so-family-friendly story of the Von Erich family is coming to the big screen at the tail end of 2023. The Iron Claw follows the story of one of the earliest professional wrestling groups as they navigate not only the turbulent industry, but their conflicting personal lives.

In the leading role is none other than Zac Efron, with Jeremy Allen White in his corner. Joining them are a number of current wrestlers like AEW champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, WWE legend Chavo Guerro Jr., and plenty more as they bring some iconic figures to life. Ric Flair, Bruiser Body, Harley Race, and many of the all-time greats will be making an appearance.

Naturally, given the subject matter, the Hollywood stars involved bulked up for their roles and got some grappling experience before it came time to shoot. Now that they’ve caught the wrestling bug, both Efron and White are all too eager to lace up their boots for a real match.

Having had a fair bit of “training in LA,” the group admitted it was a much more challenging task than they first thought. “Oh, that’s what it looks like… [We’ve] got some work to do,” White joked after seeing footage of his first bumps in the ring.

Months of grappling experience later, having locked up with some world-class performers like MJF, the actors are now more than keen to get involved in a bigger way. In speaking with EW, they left the door wide open for a possible WWE appearance.

“I would love to jump in,” The Bear star White teased without hesitation. “I would love to,” co-star Harris Dickinson echoed.

“Do you remember at the end of the shoot? We were like, ‘Should we try and do this for real?’ We went to [Director] Sean [Durkin] and were like, ‘Sean, call them! Tell them we’re ready!”

Efron couldn’t contain his excitement at the idea either. “Yeah, call WWE! Say we’re going to do it!”

A24 Zac Affron is eager to land some real dropkicks inside the squared circle.

Obviously, for now, it’s nothing more than a pitch to get the ball rolling. But the A-list celebs certainly seem open to throwing down with WWE superstars in front of thousands of raging fans.

We’ll just have to wait and see if their efforts in The Iron Claw have WWE higher-ups calling them right back.