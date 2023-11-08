Fans praise “unrecognizable” Zac Efron as he gets into Iron Claw role

Zac Efron has been heaped with praise for his role in the upcoming movie The Iron Claw, with plenty of comments saying he’s “unrecognizable” after his transformation.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about The Iron Claw. Alongside a star-studded cast of prestige actors and A24 as its distributor, the movie tells the gripping true story of the Von Erich family. Taking on the lead role of pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich, Zac Efron once again proves that he’s come a long way since his High School Musical days.

As per the official synopsis, The Iron Claw is centered on “the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

With the film set to drop in US theaters later this year, fans are sharing their praise for an “unrecognizable” Efron, many believing he could be next in line for an Oscar nomination.

Fans praise “unrecognizable” Zac Efron in The Iron Claw role

Efron is no stranger to changing up his look for movie roles – who else remembers his uncanny portrayal of Ted Bundy? – and The Iron Claw is no different. As well as beefing up to portray the muscle-bound Von Erich, the recently released trailer shows him donning the wrestler’s bowl haircut.

Alongside countless outlets describing Efron as looking “unrecognizable,” he’s also received plenty of praise following his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, in which he discusses the film alongside co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “I’m so excited to see Zac in this role! And I hope he’ll get the recognition that he deserves. I love this man… so talented and beautiful inside and outside.” Another said: “I Really hope Zac Efron can get his very first Oscar nomination.”

A third added: “I hope this film gets Oscar nominations, especially Efron & White. Efron has proven himself to be a worthy serious actor over the years, sure he’ll do a funny movie every now and then, but he’ll get into character even in shape for it just like his serious roles.”

Over on X/Twitter, one fan shared the trailer, writing: “I did not recognize Zac Efron.” Also commenting on his transformation, a second said: “Just saw the trailer for The Iron Claw and Zac Efron is unrecognizable.”

The Iron Claw drops in US theaters on December 22, 2023. In the meantime, check out some of our upcoming TV and movie hubs below:

