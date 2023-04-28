The Idol: Release date, trailer, cast, & more

Here’s everything we know about The Idol from its release date, trailer, cast, and more.

Ever wondered what it’s like to be rich, famous, successful, and on the verge of a breakdown? Have you ever wanted to pull back the curtain of Hollywood to get a glimpse of its inner workings? Well, if so, then you’ll need to check out HBO Max’s The Idol.

The Idol is a up-and-coming show with a lot of potential but, unfortunately, a lot of scandal surrounding it. Much like its premise, everything seems to be a bit darker beneath the surface.

So, let’s dive in on everything we know about The Idol from its release date, trailer, cast, and more.

The Idol will premiere on June 4, 2023 through HBO Max.

The show’s episodes will drop weekly, which is a different scheduling type from shows found on other streaming services that drop their show’s seasons in one go. However, HBO Max has done this format for other shows in the past, so it’s not too uncommon.

But, it should be noted that The Idol is taking up the primetime Sunday slot for HBO Max, which is huge. Other HBO Max shows that have taken this spot include House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Euphoria, which are known as some of the streaming service’s biggest shows. For The Idol to receive such a spot from the platform means they must have a lot of faith in the series.

Is there a trailer for The Idol?

There is a teaser trailer for The Idol currently available on YouTube. Check it out below:

Set to the iconic hit ‘Gimme More’ from Britney Spears, The Idol trailer is incredibly fast-paced with blinding lights, dance sequences, and a genuine level of chaos that’s like watching a car crash: hard to watch, but you can’t look away.

The Idol cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of the Idol is a mix of established actors, pop stars, and up-and-coming talent. Check out the list below:

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedros

Troye Sivan as Caleb

Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s agent

Jennie Kim as Angel

Hank Azaria as Jocelyn’s father

Melanie Liburd as Jenna

Suzanna Son as Chloe

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp, will be making her debut as a lead actress with the show’s premiere. She’s known as mostly as a model and one of the ambassadors for Chanel, but has acted in supporting roles over the years. Her most notable role before The Idol was in the movie Tusk, where she played a store clerk opposite Kevin Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn.

The Weeknd is mostly known as a Grammy award-winning singer as he’s produced five critically acclaimed albums since 2013. While he hasn’t had much acting experience, he did make a cameo in Adam Sandler’s film Uncut Gems as himself and helped write an episode of American Dad, in which he guest-starred.

Along with co-starring in The Idol, Weeknd is also co-writing executive producing the series with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who is also directing. However, the road to production was not a smooth one as scandals started to circulate in the media due to an explosive article by Rolling Stone magazine.

In their article, Rolling Stone claimed that the show had gone “gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails.” The magazine also reported that their sources said the show had “suffered constant delays, reshoots and rewrites” with Levison and The Weeknd removing the show’s “female perspective” from the majority of the storylines.

Naturally, The Weeknd, HBO Max, and Depp have all disputed Rolling Stone’s claims. In a statement given to Variety, HBO Max said, “The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change.” Depp defended Levinson to Variety as well, saying that he is the “the best director [she has] ever worked with” and that she never felt “more supported or respected in a creative space [and had her] input and opinions more valued.”

The Weeknd had a different approach to the backlash. The singer posted a clip from The Idol to his Twitter in which his character called Rolling Stone “irrelevant” after they offered Depp’s character a spot on the cover of their magazine. He goes on to say that most of Rolling Stone’s Instagram followers on Instagrams are “probably bots” and that they have nothing to offer Depp’s character in terms of money or clout.

Naturally, the internet roasted The Weeknd for his seemingly tone-deaf response but, at the end of the day, this interaction brought more attention to The Idol ahead of its premiere. And, in the world of Hollywood, all press is good press.

The Idol plot: What is it about?

The Idol follows a down-on-her-luck pop star as she meets a sleazy cult leader on her journey to fame and fortune.

Pop star Jocelyn (Depp) is trying to reclaim her title as the “sexiest pop star in America” after suffering an intense nervous breakdown. When Jocelyn meets Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub promoter and cult leader, they begin a passionate, toxic relationship that could either end with Jocelyn cementing herself as a Britney Spears-like pop icon or her star crashing and burning.

That’s everything we know about The Idol, but we’ll continue to update this page as announcements roll out. In the meantime, check out our other TV and movie coverage here.

