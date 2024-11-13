Sakamoto Days Season 2 is already confirmed, and it’s coming sooner than you think

Sakamoto Days has got a new trailer, delivering more footage of the highly-anticipated anime, as well as confirmation of Season 2 and when it’ll arrive.

Sakamoto Days is easily among the most exciting upcoming anime. Based on Yuto Suzuki’s manga, the story follows a retired hitman who delves back into organized crime to protect his family.

Don’t let the colorful, cartoony aesthetic fool you, Sakamoto Days has some violence and darkness to it, making it prime to be one of the best anime shows of 2025. The latest trailer demonstrates how clean TMS Entertainment’s adaptation is, but the release plan is something more intriguing.

The first season of Sakamoto Days premieres on January 11, 2025, and Season 2, then, arrives in July 2025. Both seasons are believed to be 12 episodes long, matching the standard two-cour structure of the anime industry.

Getting two cours isn’t surprising, many TV shows utilize such a split to give the animators time to make sure the work is up to scratch. What is a welcome surprise is that we’re getting the whole lot within months.

Oftentimes, cours means fans will be waiting for the next installment. Solo Leveling Season 2 is arriving a year after the first, for instance, and nobody who followed Attack on Titan will need reminding of Season 4’s extremely gradual rollout.

Barring any delays, that won’t be the case for Sakamoto Days, which is being distributed by Netflix worldwide so there’s a lot of potential in terms of viewership. Dandadan is currently reaping huge rewards from being on the service, rising above both Dragon Ball Daima and Demon Slayer on the platform.

Where Sakamoto Days lands, we’ll have to wait and see, but there’ll be plenty to dig into throughout 2025. Check out our guides on My Hero Academia Season 8, Lazarus, and the Attack on Titan movie for what else you should be looking out for.