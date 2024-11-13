The Trunk release date – everything we know about Netflix’s new K-drama

Netflix has been on fire with its original K-drama content this year, and The Trunk looks to be another slam dunk. Yes, that rhyme was intentional.

If there’s a bizarre and unusual plot to be seen on screen, a K-drama has probably covered it. We’ve seen people turn into chicken nuggets, have their eyes gouged out by strange shadowy creatures, and be in game shows that make Squid Game look like Sesame Street – and that’s just this year.

Article continues after ad

The Trunk is the next show to join the ranks of Netflix’s K-drama content, but there’s a much simpler premise at play. What if your marriage was guided by design, rather than love?

Turns out, a lot could go wrong, and it’s about to for our leading characters. Here’s a full debrief on The Trunk, alongside when to expect it on Netflix.

The Trunk will be released on November 29, 2024. It’s going to have eight episodes, though it’s not clear if these will all drop at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

If we’re to follow the pattern of other recent K-Drama releases, our best bet is that The Trunk will be released on a weekly basis. The fact IMDB only currently shows the first episode only backs this up.

However, this is Netflix, and it loves releasing everything in one go. It did this with Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 only a few months ago, so nothing can be ruled out.

It’s thought that each episode will be around the 60-minute mark. Episode titles have yet to be revealed.

Article continues after ad

Who’s in it?

Leading the cast is Gong Yoo, who plays Jung-won, and Seo Hyun-jin, who stars opposite as In-ji.

Netflix

You’ll likely have seen both of these actors before. Gong Yoo is the man who hands Gi-hun the invite to play in Squid Game – meaning we could see him again in Squid Game Season 2.

He’s also been seen in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. As for Seo Hyun-jin, K-drama fans might know her from Why Her and Beauty Inside.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Jung-won is described as “an anxious and lonely man,” Seo Hyun-jin is thought to be “disillusioned.”

We’ve also got Jung Yun-ha as Seo-yeon, Jung-won’s ex-wife. She seems to be linked with NM Company (you’ll understand more as you read, but that’s not a good thing).

Kim Dong-won and Uhm Ji-won also star in the series in as-of-yet-undisclosed roles.

The Trunk plot

Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Kim Ryeo-ryeong, The Trunk follows Jung-won, a man who enters a one-year contract marriage with In-ji.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

This is where we meet Seo-yeon, as they enter the contract through NM Company. She introduces this to him, and therefore to the wealthy In-ji.

Jung-won still has feelings for Seo-yeon when the contract begins, but over time, he begins to feel sincerely for his new wife. But things take a turn for the worse when a mysterious trunk is recovered from a lake. It reveals secrets about NM Company, leading Jung-won to doubt what he’s believed as the police investigate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As this is a limited series, we can expect the entire book to be adapted, meaning we most definitely will find out exactly what’s in that trunk.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released the official trailer on November 12, which you can catch up with here:

It only gives away as much as we have learned in the official synopsis, and fans are absolutely loving the mystery.

“THIS IS HOW YOU DO A TRAILER, just enough to get you intrigued but not so much you know the story and how it’s gonna go like all the trailers these days that tell you the whole movie in a trailer,” one YouTube comment replied.

Article continues after ad

A second added, “Honestly, I don’t care what’s in that trunk. You could put me in that trunk as long as there is WiFi and I can stream this show. I only care that Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin will be on screen together.”

Article continues after ad

How to watch

The Trunk will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix, meaning you can’t see it on other typical K-drama platforms.

If you haven’t signed up for the streaming service yet, plans start at $6.99 per month, with ads. Sadly, there’s no free trial option.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out the K-dramas we’re still excited for this year, and other TV shows streaming this month.