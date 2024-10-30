When is Fire Country Season 3 Episode 3 out? Full release schedule

There’ll never be a shortage of fires to put out… but our favorite firefighters might not last the course. Here’s when the next episode of Fire Country Season 3 will be released.

Combine an unconventional prison scheme with a town in desperate need of being saved and you get Fire Country. The binge-worthy TV show has been one of CBS’ biggest hits in recent years, and Season 3 is starting to get off the ground.

There’s even better news for fans this time around, with Gilmore Girls and Supernatural star Jared Padalecki joining for a three-episode arc.

But where there is fire, there is fuel… and that’s certainly the case in this new TV show. But when is the next episode of Fire Country Season 3 out?

When is Fire Country Season 3 Episode 3 out?

Episode 3 of Fire Country Season 3, titled ‘Welcome to the Cult,’ will be released on November 1, 2024.

The heat is fully on Bode and Gabriela, with Bode’s future potentially about to change as far as his training is concerned. He’s on the verge of being kicked out of Cal Fire, which would ruin his chances going forward – alongside adding to the mountain of mistakes he’s already made.

After what happened with Gil in Episode 2, Bode and Gabriela are weighing up what confessing would mean for them. There’s a downside, though. The evidence is in Bode’s locker, and by the looks of the Episode 3 promo, that’s about to be investigated.

While their fate is up in the air, Sharon and Vince have theirs locked on. They’re continuing their quest to acquire Smokey’s, wanting to turn the business around after its roof collapsed. It’s a long way from getting back to any kind of fit status, but the pair are enlisting Eve as an extra pair of hands.

What time do new episodes come out?

Season 3 episodes are released on CBS on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

Fire Country is adhering to the classic CBS formula of a trusty weekly timeslot, meaning you’re going to have to wait a full seven days for the next installment.

There’s slightly more difficult news if you’re an international fan, though. Season 3 currently isn’t available outside of the US. You’ve got two options – watch with a VPN, or wait for a little while longer.

Fire Country Season 3 release schedule

Fire Country Season 3 started on October 18 and is set to end its 10-episode run on December 20 – though this hasn’t been confirmed.

CBS

So far, this is the confirmed schedule we know:

Episode 1, ‘What the Bride Said’: October 18, 202 4 In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims.

4 Episode 2, ‘Firing Squad’: October 25, 2024 Bode receives a life-changing opportunity that could impact his future as a firefighter.

Episode 3, ‘Welcome to the Cult’: November 1, 2024 Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding.

Episode 4, ‘Keep Your Cool’: November 8, 2024 The temperature is high and tensions are even higher when the crew has to execute an advanced elevator rescue during a heat-induced power outage.

Episode 5, ‘Edgwater’s About to Get Real Cozy’: November 15, 2024

The rest of the season’s schedule hasn’t been confirmed. But based on what we already know, we can expect it will look like this:

Episode 6, TBA: November 22, 2024

Episode 7, TBA: November 29, 2024

Episode 8, TBA: December 6, 2024

Episode 9, TBA: December 13, 2024

Episode 10, TBA: December 20, 2024

How to watch

You can watch Fire Country as it comes out on CBS, with episodes available one day later on Paramount Plus.

You’ll also find Seasons 1-2 on the streaming service as well, but you can also check out Season 1 on Netflix (sadly, no word when Season 2 will be joining yet).

Fire Country Season 3 is currently airing on a weekly basis. For more CBS goodness, check out Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Elsbeth Season 2. You can also catch up with more TV shows streaming this month.