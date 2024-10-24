The Chosen star speaks out amid “concerns” over Season 6

The Chosen Season 5 wrapped filming in September, but fans are already concerned about Season 6. Don’t worry: according to one of its stars, everything is going to plan.

The Chosen Season 5 is set to premiere in 2025, chronicling the events of Holy Week and inevitably ending with Jesus’ arrest, setting up the long-dreaded events of the Passion.

Around a month before the fifth season wrapped, it completed its funding goal. Here’s the thing you need to remember: less than 5% of the tens of millions who watch the series actually pay for it, according to Dallas Jenkins.

While the flagship show will always be free to stream, it’s relying on donations to complete its ultimate goal: translating the series into 600 languages so it can be watched worldwide, with the help of the Come and See Foundation.

However, if you go to Come and See’s website, you’ll see that Season 6 has only secured enough funding for Episode 1, with Episode 2 amassing 41% ($2.9 million) of its goal and the remaining six episodes having no funding at all.

This was shared on the show’s subreddit, where it caught the attention of Shaan Sharma, who plays Shmuel.

“Shmuel here. The Come and See Foundation is ensuring that we have access to the funds we need to complete the show, even if the donations don’t come in as quickly as necessary. There is no danger that the show will not go into production as planned,” he explained.

“But we don’t start filming Season 6 until the spring of 2025. There is lots of time for donations to come in. Thanks to you all for supporting the show!”

Things are clearly going well, because Jenkins recently revealed five spinoffs of The Chosen are in the works. A teaser for Season 5 also leaked, leaving fans emotional.

Until the new season’s release, check out our breakdown of the show’s filming locations and cast.