The Devil’s Plan: Everything we know about the Netflix game show

Here’s everything we know about The Devil’s Plan, an upcoming South Korean Netflix competition series that’ll put contestants’ brains to the test, including any release date updates, as well as cast, plot, and more.

Netflix has been investing heavily in South Korean content, from epic K-dramas such as Destined With You and Mask Girl to original series like Black Knight, All Of Us Are Dead, and Bloodhounds. And let’s not forget the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game.

The region has also produced some of the best original reality competition series for Netflix. Physical 100 had viewers gripped when it dropped earlier this year, while Zombieverse proved to be one of the most bonkers and entertaining shows of the summer.

So, when we heard Netflix is gearing up to release The Devil’s Plan, we were excited. And you will be too when you learn what the show is all about. Let’s get into it…

Does The Devil’s Plan have a release date?

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to set a specific release date for The Devil’s Plan, but it’s widely reported that the survival game show is expected to drop by the end of 2023.

Some even believe that it may drop in September after the title was added to Netflix’s upcoming slate for the month.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when the release date is revealed.

The Devil’s Plan cast: Who are the contestants?

Back in July, Netflix revealed the 12 contestants who have been selected to take part in The Devil’s plan, comprising people from all walks of life, from lawyers and doctors to celebrities and influencers.

Check out the list below, including their names and professions:

Ha Seok-jin – K-drama actor

Cho Yeon-woo – Professional Go player

Lee Hye-sung – Freelance announcer

Lee Si-won – K-drama actress

Boo Seung-kwan, aka Seungkwan – K-pop idol and Seventeen member

Seo Dong-joo – US-based lawyer

Park Kyung-lim – Comedian, actress, and Daesang winner

Guillaume Patry – Canadian gamer and pro poker player

Kwedo – Blue House’s former policy advisor

Kwak Joon-bin – Travel YouTuber

Seo Yoo-min – American orthopedic surgeon

Kim Dong-jae – College student and pro poker player

As for who’s behind the camera, The Devil’s Plan is created by Jung Jong-yeon, the TV producer and director best known for helming the popular reality shows The Genius, The Society Game, and Great Escape.

The Devil’s Plan plot: What is the premise?

A synopsis for The Devil’s Plan on Netflix was released earlier this year, describing it as a “mind game survival entertainment show that awards up to 500 million Korean won to the winner.”

It continues: “Participants including celebrities and influencers and recruits of this game begin with the devil’s suggestion to take off their social masks and reveal one’s true identity.

“The show is directed by maestro of mystery and genre entertainment producer Jeong Jong-yeon with past works such as Great Escape with its vast filming set and seamless storyline throughout every season; The Genius which has unexpectable development and plot twists in every episode; and High School Mystery Club with its immersive storytelling and unparalleled chemistry among participants.

“As many fans have awaited his collaboration with Netflix, all eyes are on what The Devil’s Plan has in store for them.”

Is there a The Devil’s Plan trailer?

No, Netflix is yet to release a trailer for The Devil’s Plan, but with production all wrapped up and its release imminent, we can expect one to arrive in the coming weeks.

We’ll be sure to drop the trailer in this space when it becomes available.

