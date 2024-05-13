Who is Kyle Muir? ‘Fiona Harvey’s nephew’ hoax explained

Following Piers Morgan’s interview with Baby Reindeer’s “real Martha” Fiona Harvey, a man named Kyle Muir spoke out claiming to be her nephew — but it’s since been revealed that this was all a hoax.

Harvey was tracked down by Baby Reindeer fans, accusing her of being Richard Gadd’s real-life stalker. The issue has sparked a huge debate, with experts weighing in on the legal implications of depicting true stories in a TV setting.

Last week, Harvey appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored chat show, where she refuted many of the claims made through the character of Martha (Jessica Gunning) — including that she was convicted on stalking charges.

Another of the revelations made in the interview is that she used to be named Fiona Muir-Harvey. As well as shedding light on a 25-year-old stalking case, it led to a man named Kyle Muir coming forward.

‘Fiona Harvey’s nephew’ Kyle Muir hoax explained

In a number of Facebook comments, Kyle Muir claimed to be Fiona Harvey’s nephew and accused her of spending four months in prison. However, he’s since spoken out to reveal that this isn’t true — it was simply a joke that got out of hand.

At the end of Baby Reindeer, Martha is arrested and charged with harassment. But there is no evidence to suggest Harvey was ever convicted.

Following her interview, Kyle made several comments on Facebook, with one stating, “It’s my auntie! Fiona Muir Piers Morgan’s Uncensored if you want to know the truth!”

He started answering questions in the comments section, including whether she’d been to jail, to which he replied, “For four months, yes.”

Kyle went on to write, “My auntie Fiona Muir / Harvey back to jail for you! Piers Morgan Uncensored 100% confirmed for you.”

On the same account, he’s since shared a TikTok clip in which he says, “After five days of pretending to be Fiona Harvey’s nephew, best to tell you it was all a joke,” adding that it “was supposed to be between friends but it went viral.”

“I was simply having a joke because we had the same second name, in fact it’s a common name in Scotland,” he explained.

“I am sorry if I upset anyone by doing this… it was supposed to be a laugh, did not think it would break the internet!”

‘Fiona Harvey’s nephew’ hoax reaction

Despite his apology, a lot of Baby Reindeer fans aren’t too happy with Kyle, with one describing the joke as “weird.”

“Another one trying to cash in on her misery,” said another, although Kyle replied, “Never once asked anyone for money! Did not even think would go that viral!”

A third added, “A joke? No one’s laughing.” And one said over on X/Twitter, “People are odd.”

Not everyone felt angry, however, with one person replying to his apology on TikTok, “As if! That’s so funny.”

The Real Martha Uncensored is available to watch on YouTube now.