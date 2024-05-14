Piers Morgan reveals if Fiona Harvey has “stalked” producers since interview

Piers Morgan has addressed one of the biggest questions coming out of his interview with Baby Reindeer’s alleged “real Martha,” Fiona Harvey — did she turn on him and his producers?

Harvey took to Piers’ Uncensored chat show last week for her first TV interview since the release of Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series, through which he portrayed his experience being targeted by a serial stalker named Martha (Jessica Gunning).

The ethical implications of the interview have sparked a debate online. Piers decided to bring the debate to his YouTube channel, inviting a panel of guests to discuss the issues surrounding Baby Reindeer.

Here, Popcorned Planet host Andy Signore sought the detail “the internet wants to know,” asking, “Has she [Harvey] stalked your producers who reached out? I feel like it’s relevant.”

Piers replied, “To be honest, she’s sent a couple of slightly intemperate messages but nothing particularly out of the ordinary. But she’s also today had a very good conversation with two of my producers and was in a pretty good place about it all.”

Andy later pressed the host about claims she had been “aggressive and verbally mean” about him after the interview, to which he said, “We have not had that really at all.

“Look, I think she’s a volatile person. I personally believe she did send all those messages because I do believe that Netflix and Richard Gadd must have evidential stuff about those.

“I also think she wrote him 106 handwritten letters and she admitted sending one. You just compare the handwriting, there’s probably proof there. But that’s to be decided, frankly, by a lawsuit.”

Prior to this, Piers reiterated the crux of his argument: that Netflix failed in the duty of care and that he believes Harvey has a legal case against Baby Reindeer for depicting Martha as a convicted stalker with criminal offenses. In real life, there is currently no evidence to suggest Harvey has been convicted.

“The reason she came on was that her anonymity had been shattered by what Netflix did,” he said.

“And as Chris Daw rightly says, the key question, aside from the abject failure of duty of care, is if you say somebody is a… self-confessed convicted multiple stalker and it turns out that none of that is actually true, I think it’s a prima facie open-and-shut legal case, whatever Netflix say.”

Chris Daw, an experienced UK lawyer, agreed with Piers’ side and confirmed that after speaking with Harvey, he’s “in discussions now with a law firm in London with a view to taking the case forward.”

The Real Martha Uncensored is available to watch on YouTube now. For more on the Netflix series, here’s the Baby Reindeer ending explained, as well as TV shows and movies to watch next and the best series of 2024 so far.